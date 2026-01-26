Frog & Peach Theatre Company Will Present MACBETH This Spring

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Frog & Peach Theatre Company is set to present William Shakespeare's tragedy, Macbeth, from March 6 to March 29, 2026 at The Cullum Theatre, 314 W 54TH street.

This production will feature sixteen performances that delve into the dark themes of grievance, murder, and seduction that define one of Shakespeare's most celebrated works. The company is renowned for their innovative and engaging interpretations of classical plays, and audiences can expect a fresh perspective on this timeless tale.

So begins William Shakespeare's diabolical master work of murder, seduction, and madness in Macbeth, a narrative that resonates profoundly with contemporary society. Macbeth's ruthless vengeance and brutal grab for control mirrors the complexities of modern-day crimes within the realms of politics, drug cartels, and international media. Frog & Peach Theatre Company aims to highlight these connections, inviting audiences to reflect on the relevance of Shakespeare's insights in today's world.

The roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth will be portrayed by DazMann Still and Amy Frances Quint. The cast is further enriched by a talented ensemble, including Anuj Parikh, Bruno Giraldi, Chase Cortland Erwin, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Erica Cafarelli, Fernando Gamarra, Hari Bhasksar, Jaixa Irizarry, Nina David, Pedro Vierre, Sashank Gummella, Steven Ungar, Vivien Landau (SHIVA BABY).

The production's set design is by Evan Frank & costume design is by Victoria Brown, lighting design by JJ Jayaraman. Violence/Intimacy Coordinator Marcus Watson (BUG on Broadway) and the Production Stage Manager is Matthew Seepersad.

By drawing parallels between the play and contemporary issues, the show will ignite meaningful conversations about ambition and morality in our society.

The Frog & Peach Theatre Co is widely known for making Shakespeare's plays thrilling and accessible for modern audiences with beautifully acted, fast-paced, true to the text productions.

Performances run March 6-29, 2026.