Fred Grandy and Jill Whelan to Reunite for LADY PATRIOT Off-Broadway

Lady Patriot, a play written and directed by Ted Lange (TV’s “The Love Boat,” “That’s My Mama”), will play a limited, 12-performance engagement, September 6 - 20, at Theatre Row. The official opening night is September 9. Lange will direct two of his co-stars from “The Love Boat,” Fred Grandy* and Jill Whelan, in an ensemble that also features Josie DiVincenzo*, Gordon Goodman*, Chrystee Pharris, Derek Powell* and Count Stovall*.



The inner sanctum of Confederate president Jefferson Davis has been breached. Information is leaking to the enemy. Who is the spy? No one is privy to this information except Jeffersons advisors, and they are beyond repute. Based on a true story, Lady Patriot reveals an intimate look into the prejudices and patriotism of three ladies who lived during the Civil War: Varina Davis, Elizabeth Van Lew, and Mary Bowser. Lady Patriot combines Langes signature comedy and drama as it peels away traditional stereotypes prevalent in the South during the Confederacy.

“Reading a book on the life of Elizabeth Van Lew, I happened upon the contribution of black slave, Mary Bowser, as a Union spy,” says Ted Lange. “I added into the mix the plight of the confederate first lady, Varina Davis. I soon realized I had a story about the patriotism of three different schools of thought. I delight in working with my “Love Boat” cast mates Jill and Fred. We have artistic chemistry and it is fun to see our love of theatre blossom on stage.”



Lady Patriot features scenic and lighting design by Paul Jonathan Davis; and sound design by Will Mahood; and costume design by Andrew Burns. Roxedge Entertainment is General Manager, and Catrina Kopell* is Production Stage Manager.

