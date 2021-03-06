Frank Sanchez Musicals Presents COURTED: Love On Trial
Famous lovers from throughout classic literary and History are called to give their testimony so that the audience can decide, by their vote, how the play ends tonight.
They say "all you need is love," but what if love is actually responsible for all the suffering in the world? That's the argument Crawly the Snake, the serpent from Eden convinces Adam to make in a court case outside of space and time, at the Court of Love where Aphrodite is judge and Cupid serves as the defense attorney.
This interactive show will be performed live over Zoom
Produced by Frank Sanchez Musicals
Stephanie Jeker, Producer
Directed by Alice Camarota
Written and Assistant Directed by Eric L Grayson
Stage Manager Kimberly Keane
Casting by Jennifer Cové
Friday, March 12 @ 8pm https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5052377
Saturday, March 13 @ 5pm
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5054934
Saturday, March 13 @ 8pm https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5067315
Sunday, March 14 @ 5pm
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5067343