Francesca Ravera Joins Jury For Inaugural Gene Frankel Theatre Festival

Award-winning actress Francesca Ravera has joined the jury for the inaugural Gene Frankel Theatre Festival, which opens August 4 at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City. Ravera also served on the festival’s selection committee, where she led the curation of the 2025 lineup, reviewing more than 100 submissions to select 25 original short plays and one-acts.

All productions are New York premieres, with 23 making their world premiere at the festival. “We chose works that are engaging, original, and daring—pieces that challenge audiences and push theatrical boundaries,” said Ravera.

Ravera will serve on the festival’s awards jury alongside Festival Founder Thomas R. Gordon and actor/director/playwright Thomas G. Waites. The jury will present awards for acting, directing, and playwriting during the closing gala on August 17, where Ravera will also appear as a guest performer.

With a career spanning stages and screens across the U.S. and Europe, Ravera brings a seasoned artistic perspective to her work with the festival. Her recent New York stage credits include Constellations and Truth Be Told at the Gene Frankel Theatre, as well as The Hummingbirds, which toured both the U.S. and Italy. Her screen work includes award-winning short films Claire and Ulysses – A Dark Odyssey. Ravera also serves on the juries of the New York Movie Awards and The Telly Awards.