FRIGID New York to Present Random Access Theatre's THE DRUNK TEXTS: STAR WARS in May

Celebrate Star Wars Day with FRIGID New York and Random Access Theatre as they present The Drunk Texts: Star Wars on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm and Friday, May 5 at 7pm at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), with Shakespearean adaptations by Andrew Sanford. Both performances will also be available via live streaming. Tickets ($15 in-person; $10 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The show will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

May the Fourth Be With You! The Drunk Texts combine drinking games, improvisation and audience participation in a boozy twist on classical theatre - don't miss your opportunity to play drinking games with Yoda, take shots with Darth Vader and celebrate Star Wars Day the Drunk Texts way at two performances! Thursday May the Fourth will feature "A Hope Renew'd" and Friday May the Fifth will feature "The Empire Doth Protest".

Buried for years. Forgotten by time. But now, they're coming back to life. Join The Drunk Texts as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation.

Random Access Theatre reclaims and re-imagines works of the past as a way to engage in modern issues, while simultaneously nurturing the development of new pieces from emerging New York City artists. Based in DUMBO/Brooklyn Heights with performances throughout New York City, Random Access borrows its name from Random Access Memory, or RAM, a form of computer data storage. RAM allows information to be stored in various locations on a computer's hard drive, which can then be accessed in any order to complete the necessary process or task. We choose to make theatre the same way: pulling resources together from many locations to create unique, dynamic, and visceral productions. www.randomaccesstheatre.com

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc