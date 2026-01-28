FRIGID New York Unveils Lineup For2026 New York City Fringe Festival

In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented.
FRIGID New York will present the 19th annual New York City Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks and wild project in the East Village, the Studio and Mainstage at the Chain Theatre in Midtown, and The Rat NYC in Dumbo, April 1-19. Individual show tickets and festival passes will go on sale in February.
The New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented.
Written & Performed by Julie McNamara - New York, NY
Having been raised Catholic, I have been in "recovery" for a long time: all those prayers you didn't actually understand, those many times in that scary confessional and the constant guilt! I'm sorry if I'm not apologizing enough for it. How does a good Catholic girl navigate sex, abortion, career, mental health or... actually talking about feelings? By singing proper church hymns, of course, with none of the lyrics changed at all! A comedic musical solo performance, fresh from a wildly successful run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this show will get you really questioning what's in those Hail Marys!
Wed April 1 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sat April 18 at 7pm
50 min
Written & Performed by Michelle Renee Johnson - New York, NY
Desperate for validation, a young woman finds herself in an unsteady and destructive relationship with alcohol. As the stakes get higher, she discovers that the stories she gathers become gradually more entertaining, leading others to remember her...even if she doesn't remember the nights herself.
Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Mon April 6 at 8:10pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm & Fri April 17 at 6:30pm
50 min
Written & Performed by Killy Dwyer
Presented by Mockstar Media - Costa Rica
Sometimes the scenic detour becomes the destination! In this one woman musical midlife memoir, Dwyer explores the sometimes harrowing, sometimes hilarious edge of reinvention, rage, resilience and riding waves when you surf the chaos instead of resisting it.
Wed April 1 at 6:30pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Tue April 7 at 7pm & Fri April 10 at 9:50pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Chris Chan Roberson - New York, NY
In a 10-year period, Chris moved 5 times. Not a world record, but some very funny, scary, and bizarre things happened. This is his story.
Wed April 1 at 9:50pm, Thu April 9 at 6:30pm, Wed April 15 at 6:30pm, & Sat April 18 at 2pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Jesse Bradley-Amore - Winter Park, FL
How I Learned (NOT) To Drive deals with the true story of a 40-year-old Florida man overcoming his lifelong fear of driving and getting his license in a desperate attempt to save his marriage. It's like a live-action version of Fast & Furious, but funnier, more anxious, and only 60 minutes long.
Fri April 10 at 8:10pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 9:50pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Kona Morris
Presented by Pickles and Cheese Productions - Arlington, MA
How to Poop in an Outhouse at -72°F is an adventure story told with humor and humility about what it means to be human. At 19 years old, Kona met a native Alaskan man while traveling through Colorado and decided to drive him home—to a village in northern Alaska. She lived there for 5 years, regularly embarrassing herself, as she learned invaluable lessons from the tribe.
Thu April 2 at 9:50pm, Fri April 3 at 6:30pm, Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Sat April 11 at 12:20pm, Fri April 17 at 8:10pm & Fri April 17 at 8:10pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Fabiana Mattedi - Brooklyn, NY
Notes on Collagen is a comic and heartfelt one-woman show by Brazilian actress-writer Fabiana Mattedi. What begins as a casual subway moment spirals into a raw reflection on beauty, aging, immigration, and identity—blending humor, vulnerability, and sharp insight into the illusions we chase to feel whole.
Sat April 4 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Mon April 13 at 8:10pm & Thu April 16 at 8:10pm
45 min
Written by Frances Smith - New York, NY
Two heroines fight their conservative family to the death amid a zombie outbreak. As their story unfolds, we make discoveries about complicated familial relationships and found family.
Thu April 2 at 6:30pm, Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:50pm & Wed April 15 at 9:50pm
Streaming
60 min
Written by Heather Seltzer - Brooklyn, NY
Real life cousins play real life wives, Portia and Ellen, in a fictional imagining of the final days of Ellen's daytime talk show. A comic farce about marriage, cancel culture and the limits of personal growth.
Sun April 5 at 2pm, Wed April 8 at 8:10pm, Thu April 9 at 8:10pm & Wed April 15 at 8:10pm
50 min
Written & Performed by Amy Veltman - New York, NY
If you're reading this, you have a pelvic floor. NYC comedian Amy Veltman reveals why that matters for everyone in this personal, raw, ridiculous tale told through unhinged characters, video, music and a medically unsanctioned chart. “As fearless as it is funny” (FringeReview). Winner, Best Musical Comedy, United Solo Off-Broadway.
Wed April 8 at 6:30pm, Fri April 10 at 6:30pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm & Mon April 13 at 6:30pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Justin Avery Smith - Shrewsbury, MA
Justin Avery Smith uses Star Wars as an intersection for personal and social comedic commentary.
Sat April 4 at 2pm, Mon April 6 at 6:30pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm, Mon April 13 at 9:50pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
Streaming
30 min
Written & Performed by Vincent Marano
Presented by teatro oscuro - Bronx, NY
Karma is not a cosmic game of tit for tat. It echoes the fate we deserve, often touching the lives of the people we love. When our actions condemn others in our orbit, what have we left but the free will to make amends or take revenge.
Thu April 2 at 8:10pm, Mon April 6 at 9:50pm, Sun April 12 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
Streaming
45 min
Written by Cecilia Wisky
Presented by Cambalache Theatre Co. - New York, NY
A story about love. And sex. And identity. And about women tired of waiting.
Fri April 3 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm & Sat April 18 at 10:20pm
25 min
Written & Performed by Josh Cab
Presented by Valleyside House - New York, NY
He's a RAPPER. He's a LANDLORD. He's DARREN. NEW YORK's #1 Rapper/Landlord COMING AT YA widda special LIVE EPISODE of his #1 PODCAST! You've heard him in da apps. You've seen him in da rap videos. NOW step into THE DARREN PODCAST SHOW studio as he does it LIVE! with SPECIAL GUESTS the FAMOUS RAPPERS: LIL ROMEO and THE BAHA MEN! It's TRUTH OR DARREN TIME Y'all!
Fri April 3 at 9:50pm, Wed April 8 at 9:50pm, Sat April 18 at 3:40pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm
30 min
Written by Rose Treloar
Presented by Loose End Productions - New South Wales, Australia
Watch Me Sleep is a raw, darkly comic autopsy of a dysfunctional relationship. In a cramped studio apartment, Ava and Emmett oscillate between tenderness and brutality, passion and destruction. The audience becomes a silent third character, pulled into their cycle of toxic love, rage, and intimacy.
Tue April 14 at 7pm, Thu April 16 at 6:30pm, Thu April 16 at 9:50pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm
60 min
wild project
Written & Performed by Martin Dockery - Brooklyn, NY
Humor, horror, & suspense! A family man robs a thief of a ton of money in this dazzling story set to a propulsive soundtrack. “5 STARS: This is the kind of performance that reminds you just how good a Fringe play can be.” – Edmonton Journal
Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm & Sat April 18 at 5:20pm
60 min
Written by Francesca Bolam
Presented by Nice Enough Productions - Brooklyn, NY
BOOK CLUB is a darkly funny play about five women who gather for what's meant to be a calm night of wine and literary chat. Instead, long-buried resentments, chaotic humor, and raw confessions unravel the evening. It's not about the book—it never was.
Thu April 2 at 9:20pm, Thu April 9 at 6pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm & Thu April 16 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Meg Chizek - New York, NY
RSVP yes for Bride 2 Be, a character show about the absurdity of wedding culture.
Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 14 at 7:40pm & Fri April 17 at 9:20pm
Streaming
50 min
Written & Performed by Star Stone - Costa Rica
Clit Cult is a one-woman comedy show based on the true story of Star's experience in the OneTaste Cult. Star was a spiritual seeker in her late 20s on a quest to have an org*sm but she seeketh herself a little too far and ended up accidentally joining a high control group where sexual addiction, financial coercion, partner violence, female sexual exploitation, and unpaid labor ran amok. As featured in the Netflix documentary org*sm Inc. and the recent New York Times articles on “org*smic Meditation,” this cult was based on a 15-minute practice that was supposed to give its participants healing through sexual pleasure.
Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Sat April 4 at 12:20pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm & Fri April 10 at 7:40pm
60 min
Written by Andrew Trimmer - Brooklyn, NY
Crushed Velvet is a camp-soaked, razor-sharp satire set on the crumbling set of Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee. Part backstage farce, part cultural autopsy, it revels in glittering spectacle while exposing the messy underbelly of celebrity, queerness, and the absurd pursuit of perfection.
Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm, Mon April 13 at 7:40pm & Sat April 18 at 7pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Azhar Bande-Ali
Presented by Needle Films - New York, NY
If you got a bonus at work, you worked more than you were supposed to. Azhar dives into the absurdity of exceeding expectations at work and what it means for satisfaction with life.
Fri April 3 at 6pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Mon April 13 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written by Fletcher Michael
Presented by Infinite Monkey Theater Company - New York, NY
In the dystopian near future, Harper & Mickey, co-owners of a boutique Brooklyn-based advertising agency, have been tasked with rebranding an asteroid that is hurtling towards earth. The Client— a stand-in for an autocratic American regime —exists in the shadowy background of their brainstorming. They have had six months to come up with a pitch but existential discussions have waylaid them, forcing them to come up with a rebrand for the asteroid that is both pleasing to the client and artistically satisfying to Harper and Mickey, and they only have an hour to get it done.
Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Mon April 6 at 6pm, Sat April 18 at 3:40pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Nikolai Phalen - Barcelona, Spain
Fever Dream TV is a surrealist one-man show from Nikolai Phalen that combines stand-up comedy with absurdist concept to create a hilarious reflection on the idea of a self and the reasons for creating.
Sat April 4 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sun April 12 at 5:20pm, Thu April 16 at 7:40pm & Fri April 17 at 7:40pm
60 min
Written by Emily Andrews
Presented by Paperwaster Productions - Raymond, NH
Emily, Tyler, Lydia, and Dylan are a group of friends in the chemistry department at their university. Over the last few years at school, they've become increasingly disillusioned and frustrated with the activism going on around them and the lack of results. These feelings reach a point where they decide that enough is enough and they're going to take matters into their own hands. They're going to save the world because they genuinely think they're the only ones that genuinely can. How will they do that? By committing terrorism, of course.
Mon April 13 at 9:20pm, Tue April 14 at 6pm, Wed April 15 at 9:20pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm
Streaming
50 min
Written by Becca Canziani, Brooke Ferris, Lynn Hodeib & Ania Upstill
Presented by Butch Mermaid Productions - New York, NY
St. Marinos and self-proclaimed saint Margery Kempe are in Saints' Heaven. Joan of Arc arrives unannounced, direct from canonization. Newly sainted, Joan has some questions. Who gets to be a saint? Why is virginity so important? And how does cake taste so good?!
Wed April 1 at 7:40pm, Thu April 2 at 6pm, Fri April 3 at 7:40pm & Sat April 4 at 2pm
60 min
Directed & Choreographed by Vicky Virgin - New York, NY
Dance theater, influenced by culturally sanctioned violence such as boxing, ballet, gang warfare, and the rules of war. Set in a consecrated place where warriors live, eat, and train. A drill master, two warriors, and a ghostly figure from battles past hold the four corners of the space.
Wed April 8 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Wed April 15 at 6pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm
40 min
Written by Catherine Cantrell
Presented by Getting There Productions - New York, NY
Imagine Shakespeare in today's copyright world—where our artistic heritage is locked behind legal gates and an elite few hold the keys. Time bends, William is sued, and his devoted wife, Anne, and fellow player Richard Burbage fight to save Romeo and Juliet from destruction. The Estate of Arthur Brooke v. William Shakespeare is a smart dramedy about creativity on trial... and what masterpieces we'd have lost if yesterday's art had to survive today's legal system.
Wed April 1 at 6pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 2pm
60 min
Written by Jefferson Lind & Sayali Gove - New York, NY
A tale of journalism, intrigue, betrayal, and very, very sexy men, The Sexiest Man Alive is the musical that will change your perspective on baristas forever. Once you see Jeff, you'll wonder why John Krasinski was ever born.
Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm & Wed April 15 at 7:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by AKIL e. pinckney
Presented by LIKA-WISE Entertainment LLC - Atlanta, GA
TRAPPED is an unconventional one-man musical about Caleb Jordan's journey to self-healing. Recently dumped, CJ is on the cusp of a career elevation and basking in hope for a brighter future until he gets trapped in an elevator on Valentine's Day 2011, much like his emotions had him trapped earlier, during an unexpected visit from his ex. Though seduced into a sexcapade, the red flags from the past showed up, forcing CJ to shut down any thoughts of reconciliation. Now, in the elevator, he reflects on the day, and his pain and loss drive him to redefine his understanding of love.
Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Tue April 7 at 6pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
60 min
A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again
Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker
Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak
Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey
The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.
Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Chain Theatre – Mainstage
Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK
Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.
Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm
55 min
Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY
Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.
Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY
Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.
Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI
Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.
Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA
On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.
Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.
Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio
Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY
Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.
Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
30 min
Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy
Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA
Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.
Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki
Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY
Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.
Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA
Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.
Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
45 min
Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong
Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY
Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.
At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.
Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm
Streaming
60 min
A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again
Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker
Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak
Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey
The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.
Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Chain Theatre – Mainstage
Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK
Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.
Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm
55 min
Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY
Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.
Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY
Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.
Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI
Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.
Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA
On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.
Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.
Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio
Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY
Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.
Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
30 min
Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy
Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA
Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.
Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki
Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY
Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.
Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA
Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.
Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
45 min
Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong
Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY
Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.
At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.
Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm
Streaming
60 min
A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again
Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker
Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak
Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey
The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.
Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Chain Theatre – Mainstage
Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK
Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.
Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm
55 min
Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY
Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.
Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY
Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.
Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI
Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.
Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA
On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.
Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.
Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio
Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY
Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.
Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
30 min
Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy
Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA
Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.
Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki
Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY
Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.
Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA
Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.
Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
45 min
Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong
Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY
Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.
At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.
Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm
Streaming
60 min
A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again
Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker
Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak
Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey
The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.
Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Chain Theatre – Mainstage
Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK
Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.
Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm
55 min
Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY
Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.
Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY
Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.
Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI
Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.
Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA
On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.
Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.
Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio
Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY
Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.
Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
30 min
Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy
Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA
Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.
Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki
Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY
Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.
Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA
Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.
Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
45 min
Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong
Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY
Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.
At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.
Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm
Streaming
60 min
A Musical Revue About Love, Loss, Letting Go, and Loving Again
Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker
Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak
Presented by GPC Entertainment - New Jersey
The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads—leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city—the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions—come rushing back, one last time. Told through a dazzling cabaret-variety show fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.
Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Mon April 6 at 9:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm & Sat April 11 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Chain Theatre – Mainstage
Written & Performed by Alexis Sakellaris - London, UK
Born in New York City, Alexis follows his family to... rural Germany. UGH. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha... you name 'em, he got 'em. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-uber-fan). But stanning has its limits. Somehow being obsessed with women makes you... g-gAy?! News to me... Does Alexis have what it takes to stan himself, conquer the German bullies and find the diva within?? A campy, heartfelt hour of musical comedy, filled to the brim with queer joy. Bo Burnham but GAY! “An unqualified success” ★★★★ THE STAGE. EdFringe + Soho Theatre sellout.
Tue April 14 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 6pm, Fri April 17 at 9:20pm, Sat April 18 at 10:20pm & Sun April 19 at 12:20pm
55 min
Written by Mary Corigliano - New York, NY
Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said “I'm sorry” a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.
Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Hamdan Azhar - New York, NY
Becoming Hamdan Azhar is a hilarious, heartfelt journey through faith, family, and data. From Facebook's emoji labs to Brooklyn open mics, Hamdan unpacks identity, ambition, and belonging with sharp wit and soul. Part memoir, part cultural roast, it's the story of a man still A/B testing his own humanity.
Thu April 2 at 7:40pm, Fri April 3 at 9:20pm, Sun April 12 at 12:20pm & Wed April 15 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by AJ Rose - Providence, RI
Gene and Val are content with their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer's ciphered note lands in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to unravel the killer's message, the cracks in their idyllic life—which they worked so hard to ignore—start to surface.
Fri April 3 at 6pm, Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Fri April 10 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm & Sun April 12 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Azadeh Kangarani - Salinas, CA
On a flight from Germany to the US, noticing a female pilot sparks Azadeh's inward journey. Revisiting her past, she confronts patriarchal norms that shaped her sense of gender.
Acclaimed at Toronto Fringe 2025 in The Toronto Star and Intermission for its honesty and evocative storytelling.
Sun April 5 at 2pm, Tue April 7 at 7:40pm, Thu April 9 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Tue April 14 at 9:20pm
60 min
Written by J. Robert Coppola & Rhett duPont Vecchio
Presented by Brooklyn Action Theater - Brooklyn, NY
Some traditions are sacred, born of those most important moments in our lives. Some are worth FIGHTING FOR. Bringing Reddit's viral Waffle House “Runny Eggs Incident” to life in all its epic and outrageous glory, Brooklyn Action Theater invites you to enter... HOUSE OF WAFFLE.
Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Sat April 18 at 5:20pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
30 min
Written by Lawrence Nichols Hennessy
Presented by The Actors Studio of Newburyport - Salisbury, MA
Induction is a dark comedy about a burnt-out psychologist of questionable therapeutic skills who, by chance, winds up treating a dangerous criminal. The psychologist attempts to use some of his skills in hypnosis and is overwhelmed by what he uncovers. The array of personalities which emerge is hysterical and frightening.
Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Fri April 17 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Omalolu Fiki
Presented by Rebel Rebel Productions LLC - New York, NY
Part stand-up, part exorcism, Killing Janet follows a Nigerian-American woman who decides, on live TV, to kill her missionary-given name and everything it controls. A razor-sharp solo comedy about faith, assimilation, and the cost of compliance, performed as a surreal game show where the audience helps decide the verdict.
Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Thu April 9 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 2pm & Thu April 16 at 7:40pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Elina Kaplun - Santa Barbara, CA
Lunatic is a delightful mix of poetry, music, and physical theatre (clowning). Absurdity and surreality, visions and images, despair and hope, sadness and happiness all come together in this performance as in our life. Inspired by Russian poetry of the early 20th century, this work reflects timeless themes: the search for destiny, the pain of not fitting in society, the desire to connect with the universe, the fear of being honest, and the courage to be ourselves.
Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Mon April 6 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
45 min
Written by Makie & Jerel Armstrong
Presented by The World Voice Ensemble - Bronx, NY
Two adolescents, Mike and Hiro, watch the stars together on the phone every night. On one particular evening, they notice a star they've never seen before. Both have big dreams: Mike wants to be an astronaut, and Hiro an astrologer—until Mike fails his chemistry regents.
At that moment, the mysterious new star begins to grow in size and seems to crash into the Earth. Mike and Hiro suddenly wake up 20 years in the future, trapped in the bodies of their older selves. They must adjust to life during the pandemic, confront the lives they ended up living, and uncover why they never achieved their dreams. A new musical that reminds us to stay true to ourselves and never give up on what we love.
Sat April 4 at 2pm, Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Fri April 10 at 6pm & Sun April 12 at 5:20pm
Streaming
60 min
Written by Christian De Gré Cárdenas
Presented by Alkimia - Yucatan, Mexico
A human septet, where fathers and sons clash and connect across three generations over seven generations of trauma. A debaucherously drizzly plunge into the assimilated journals of men - maybe bipolar, maybe bicultural, maybe biracial, maybe bisexual, maybe byrannical - certainly broken. From 7-time Fringe winners Christian De Gré Cárdenas & Joseph Reese Anderson.
Thu April 2 at 9:20pm, Sat April 4 at 7pm, Wed April 8 at 6pm, Fri April 10 at 7:40pm & Sat April 18 at 12:20pm
Streaming
60 min
Written by Jared Scheinberg - New York, NY
An OCD dad. A perfectionist mom. A new pop-rock musical comedy for parents at their wit's end. Bribe your in-laws to babysit and come have a night out with us so you can take a break from those cute little a**holes we call toddlers.
Fri April 3 at 7:40pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Hope Brannon - Chicago, IL
Slut Liturgy follows both Hope's time in an intensive outpatient program and with bipolar religious mania. Slut Liturgy asks: will Hope get into heaven after therapy? Be not afraid... unless...
Tue April 7 at 9:20pm, Sat April 11 at 12:20pm, Wed April 15 at 7:40pm, Thu April 16 at 9:20pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm
50 min
Written & Performed by Paul Shearman
Banjo & Bongo Productions - Atlanta, GA
One actor. One crown. One last audition. Blending Shakespeare's power with humour, heartbreak, and memory loss, this intimate solo play is a love letter to theatre and a moving portrait of family, legacy, and the fading light of a great performer's mind.
Wed April 1 at 7:40pm, Sun April 5 at 12:20pm, Thu April 9 at 6pm, Wed April 15 at 6pm & Fri April 17 at 7:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written by Ibsen Santos & Aaron Zook
Presented by The Antigone Project - New York, NY
In a society numbed by senseless tragedy, survivors of an act of mass violence, struggle with the ritualized return to normalcy. Thoughts & Prayers is an epic tragedy that confronts teen isolation, sexual abuse, and gun violence wrapped in a red, white, and blue veneerer.
Thu April 2 at 6pm, Mon April 6 at 6pm, Mon April 13 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 7pm
60 min
Chain Theatre Studio
Written & Performed by Jennifer McAuliffe
Presented by Off With Their Heads Productions - British Columbia, Canada
Single, Snacking, and Struggling: A Play About Chips, Comfort and Coping - A brutally honest one-woman comedy about heartbreak, coping, and carbs. Bold, biting, and painfully relatable, it serves a salty take on life, love, work, and dreams that never quite land. Come for the laughs. Stay for the chips.
Sun April 5 at 5:35pm, Mon April 6 at 6:15pm, Thu April 9 at 6:15pm, Fri April 10 at 6:15pm & Fri April 17 at 6:15pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Katheryn McGaffiga - Brooklyn, NY
Follower is a gripping exploration of the methodical mind of a female stalker. Paralyzed by feeling lost and trapped in her own life, a young woman follows other people to discover new ways to live. She gets a second chance at life from the most unlikely project: following and meticulously researching her high-achieving college classmate, whose life is in stark contrast to her own. On a desperate quest for direction and identity, her innocent admiration for him quickly becomes obsession. If she studies his life closely enough, can she use it as a guide for her own transformation? As her fixation intensifies and her feelings for him grow more complex, this thought-provoking performance reveals the extremes we may go to find ourselves. An unparalleled examination of stalking, obsessiveness, limerence and resilience.
Wed April 1 at 9:25pm, Sat April 4 at 8:55pm, Fri April 10 at 9:35pm & Fri April 17 at 9:35pm
55 min
Written & Performed by Zack Reardon
Presented by Transient Art Productions - Greenwich, CT
Alone aboard humanity's first interstellar ark, Captain Elias Hasket guides hundreds of sleeping pilgrims toward a distant galaxy. But the voyage hides a darker purpose. As time unravels and a cosmic god awakens, one man's search for meaning becomes a descent into infinite madness.
Sat April 4 at 3:55pm, Wed April 8 at 9:25pm, Wed April 15 at 9:25pm & Sun April 19 at 7:15pm
Streaming
40 min
Written by Martina Demaio and Elian Wigisser - New York, NY
In Between the Moon and the Sun follows Luna and Sol, two Latina artists who meet in New York chasing the same dream. When one of their visas is approved and the other denied, their friendship must survive across distance and change. Blending movement and bilingual storytelling, the play explores the shifting meaning of home, the reality behind the romantic ideal of leaving everything behind, and the tension between trusting the universe and facing the truth when dreams no longer match the lives we're living.
Thu April 2 at 6:15pm, Sun April 12 at 3:55pm, Thu April 16 at 9:25pm & Sat April 18 at 10:35pm
Streaming
45 min
Written & Performed by Linda Morales Caballero
Presented by Eduardo Díaz Productions, LLC - New York, NY
LIPSTICK is an award-winning audacious dive into identity, memory, and desire. Through vivid childhood memories and adult confusion, one man unravels his sense of self-caught between gender, self-expression, and the haunting need to be seen. Raw, intimate, and unforgettable.
Sun April 5 at 3:55pm, Tue April 7 at 7:55pm, Thu April 16 at 7:55pm & Sun April 19 at 2pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Vanessa Codorniu
Presented by The Biz Bruja - Montrose, PA
Perra Puta Loca Bruja is a bold one-woman show by Vanessa Codorniu that reclaims four archetypes historically used to silence women. Through storytelling, ritual, and humor, she transforms pain into power, weaving family, ancestors, and identity into a performance that is raw, funny, and deeply healing-breaking ancestral chains with every word.
Sat April 4 at 7:15pm, Tue April 7 at 6:15pm, Wed April 8 at 7:55pm, Sat April 18 at 5:35pm & Sun April 19 at 5:35pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Andy Paluselli - New York, NY
It's not easy growing up gay in the Iron City under an iron fist. A young man's revenge fantasy becomes another reality after a 30 year journey searching to understand his father's rejection.
Sun April 5 at 7:15pm, Thu April 9 at 7:55pm, Sat April 11 at 3:55pm & Fri April 17 at 7:55pm
60 min
Written by Ed Mulreany - New York, NY
After his fully funded start-up goes out of business, a former tech hot-shot moves back to Queens to rebuild his life and the family business, the last cardboard box factory in NYC.
Wed April 8 at 6:15pm, Sat April 11 at 7:15pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm & Sat April 18 at 3:55pm
Streaming
30 min
Written by Brian James Polak
Presented by Theatre Unleashed - Los Angeles, CA
Experience a not too distant future where any form of art is banned and the utterance of banned words results in state-sanctioned violence. The Meeting is not a play. Because there are no plays under The Leader.
Wed April 1 at 7:55pm, Thu April 2 at 7:55pm, Fri April 3 at 7:55pm, Sat April 4 at 10:35pm & Mon April 6 at 7:55pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Ray Crisara - New York, NY
Did you think you had a normal childhood...and discover you were wrong? Follow Ray Crisara on his often hilarious path to self-awareness. You'll meet his dysfunctional family, and the people in his life that led him from being a soft, lazy kid, to discovering the creative being inside. And finding love.
Fri April 3 at 6:15pm, Thu April 9 at 9:25pm, Tue April 14 at 7:55pm & Sat April 18 at 7:15pm
50 min
Written & Performed by Lauren Letellier - Hillsdale, NY
In The Village Cidiot, a dyed-in-the-wool Manhattanite loses her big corporate job and moves, reluctantly, to a tiny upstate town where there's no Chinese take-out, no dry cleaner, and the nearest Starbucks is an hour away. Will her city skills be any match for rural reality, or will marauding bears, a bad septic, and hostile locals finish her off first? A heartfelt journey about navigating life's disruptions with humor, compassion, and tick repellant.
Sat April 11 at 5:35pm, Mon April 13 at 6:15pm, Tue April 14 at 6:15pm, Thu April 16 at 6:15pm & Sun April 19 at 3:55pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Cyrus Deboo
Presented by Soaring Solo Studios - Los Angeles, CA
A journey of finding your voice, accepting your flaws, and living unapologetically—all while loving the music of Madonna and Taylor Swift.
Fri April 3 at 9:35pm, Sat April 4 at 5:35pm, Sun April 5 at 2pm, Sat April 11 at 8:55pm & Sun April 12 at 5:35pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Rose-Ingrid Benjamin
Presented by Lakou Loulouz - Ontario, Canada
Blending spoken word, music, and storytelling, White as Snow charts the journey of a queer eldest immigrant daughter coming home to herself. Rose-Ingrid Benjamin's powerful solo performance traces their path from altar to aftermath, inviting us to reckon with who we become after all our idols come crashing down.
Tue April 7 at 9:25pm, Fri April 10 at 7:55pm, Sun April 12 at 7:15pm, Tue April 14 at 9:25pm & Sat April 18 at 2:00pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Martina Demaio and Alice Litchfield
Presented by MDAL PRODUCTIONS - New York, NY
Who Does Your Laundry? is a sharp, funny, and deeply human two-hander set in a fluorescent-lit laundromat in Midtown Manhattan. When Alda, an Argentinian cleaner, and Celia, an Australian lawyer, collide over a broken washing machine, small talk turns into a battle of worlds—art versus commerce, feeling versus logic, connection versus survival.
Between quarters, empanadas, and unexpected confessions, the women expose their loneliness, pride, and longing for home—discovering that sometimes the people we least expect can help us rinse our inner cycle.
Wed April 1 at 6:15pm, Sat April 4 at 2pm, Mon April 13 at 7:55pm & Wed April 15 at 7:55pm
Streaming
45 min
Written & Performed by Anthony P. Pennino - Montclair, NJ
He once believed the song had it right—“Love is all you need.” He would soon discover that true love can find itself in battle with despair, pain, and fear—and that love is not guaranteed to win against the darkness.
Thu April 2 at 9:25pm, Mon April 6 at 9:25pm, Sat April 11 at 10:35pm & Sat April 18 at 8:55pm
Streaming
55 min
The Rat NYC
Written & Performed by Bailey Swilley - New York, NY
When everyone in her life pressured Bailey to have a baby, she spent a lot of time questioning, researching, and agonizing over what was wrong with her—until she found the answer, literally inside of her, at the gyno's office. Storytelling comedy meets body horror.
Fri April 3 at 8:10pm, Mon April 6 at 6:30pm, Tue April 14 at 9:50pm & Thu April 16 at 9:50pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Venessa Peruda - New York, NY
An unofficial anger management class for women run by a comedian. A sardonic and irreverent comedy about female rage—where it comes from, why it's valid, and how we can make it work for us.
Sat April 4 at 10:20pm, Sun April 5 at 7pm, Sun April 12 at 2pm & Tue April 14 at 8:10pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Gada Jane
Presented by Predella Studio - Ontario, Canada
Becoming Psychic is the funny, intimate journey of a lifelong skeptic discovering her psychic abilities—talking to statues, meditating herself nearly headless, and performing uncannily accurate live readings. The show explores the blurry line between insight, madness, and the uncanny spaces in between.
Thu April 2 at 9:50pm, Sat April 4 at 2pm, Thu April 9 at 6:30pm, Fri April 10 at 9:50pm & Sat April 18 at 5:20pm
Streaming
55 min
Written by Alina Garcia-Burke - New York, NY
Black Trashbag Magic is a witchy 2010s Tumblr-core almost-comedy that unfolds as Natalie narrates through her adolescent relationships, intent on summoning her best friend and apologizing. As Natalie loses control of her narrative, memories resurface in a new light.
Wed April 1 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 5:20pm, Sat April 18 at 7pm & Sun April 19 at 5:20pm
45 min
Written & Performed by Jason Flood
Presented by Wholesome Productions - Los Angeles, CA
One man. One microphone. And one little reason to grow the hell up. Get ready for laughs, tears, and truth bombs as comedian Chase Montana steps into the spotlight like never before. From his wild beginnings as an orphaned kid hustling to survive to the moment he meets the person who changes everything—his son Jeffy—Chase bares it all in this no-holds-barred, brutally honest, and laugh-out-loud hilarious one-man show. Warning: This show contains sensitive subject matter, explicit language, and emotional gut punches.
Sun April 5 at 5:20pm, Wed April 8 at 9:50pm, Sat April 11 at 5:20pm, Fri April 17 at 6:30pm & Sat April 18 at 8:40pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Katherine Humes
When Lady K is struck by a debilitating episode of pain and hysteria following her presentation to society, she is sent to the seaside for her health. Through soliloquy, dialogue, audience interaction, and dance, this autobiographical performance devolves from a predictable portrait of perfection into an unashamed riot against the notion of the sick woman.
Sun April 5 at 2pm, Mon April 6 at 8:10pm, Sat April 18 at 2pm & Sun April 19 at 3:40pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Debora Fromm
Presented by Give a Folk - Dunwoody, GA
Embark on a mythic journey of aging to celebrate the joy and power of life's transitions with humor, heart, and a whole lotta badassery.
Sat April 4 at 3:40pm, Wed April 8 at 6:30pm, Thu April 9 at 9:50pm, Fri April 10 at 8:10pm & Sat April 11 at 2pm
60 min
Written by Pete Cheema
Presented by Creative Agency - British Columbia, Canada
A comedic musical tragedy. Half sketch comedy, half concert, and a full-on look into the madness of our own minds.
Sun April 5 at 3:40pm, Tue April 7 at 8:10pm, Sun April 12 at 3:40pm, Mon April 13 at 9:50pm & Wed April 15 at 9:50pm
60 min
Presented by Acting Political - Brooklyn, NY
Mother. is a treatise on the nouns we associate with the word, in the many forms they take. Five artists explore themes of adoption, birth, admiration, nurture, and abandonment through both light humor and painful truth.
Thu April 2 at 8:10pm, Sat April 4 at 8:40pm, Sun April 12 at 7pm & Sun April 19 at 7pm
Streaming
60 min
Written & Performed by Elizabeth George - New York, NY
Paige Lerman cites the dangers of loving online—finding herself stuck in a personal haunted house of boredom, mediocrity, and virginity until one day she decides to brave the real world. In this dark and comedic retelling of an online queer love story, the show explores loneliness, trauma, and redemption. TW: mental health & SA.
Wed April 1 at 6:30pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm, Wed April 15 at 8:10pm & Sat April 18 at 3:40pm
30 min
Written by Rodney Brazil and Benjamin Farha
Presented by Next Stage - Oklahoma City, OK
A whirlwind of wild tales, lackluster wit, and not much wisdom. This comic cabaret centers on Presley Tweed, a self-proclaimed almost-star, and his delusional quest for fame—blending musical comedy with misadventures. A story of audition disasters, famous ex-boyfriends, and the gumption needed to chase the limelight.
Tue April 7 at 6:30pm, Thu April 9 at 8:10pm, Fri April 10 at 6:30pm, Sun April 12 at 5:20pm & Fri April 17 at 9:50pm
Streaming
55 min
Written by Pierre de Marivaux
Adapted & Translated by Marisa Stefatos
Presented by Evicted Victorius Productions - Southhold, NY
The tables have savagely turned when survivors of a shipwreck—two masters and their servants—land on the Isle of Slaves, a republic founded by those who fled the cruelty of their owners. Their very existence is challenged in this modern take on Marivaux's masterpiece, revisiting questions of equality and the power of roles in an increasingly fraught society.
Wed April 8 at 8:10pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm, Tue April 14 at 6:30pm & Thu April 16 at 8:10pm
Streaming
55 min
Written & Performed by Tai Chatur - Brooklyn, NY
What if we chose not to choose anymore? The Third Choice blends storytelling, stand-up comedy, and a faux group therapy session to explore identity, belonging, and carving your own path. Through humor and heart, Tai traces the moments that shaped him—from culture to classroom, restaurants to reality TV.
Thu April 2 at 6:30pm, Fri April 3 at 6:30pm, Mon April 13 at 8:10pm & Sat April 18 at 10:20pm
50 min
Written & Performed by Veronica Manning
Life Is Luvv Productions - Burlington, VT
The Total Veronica Experience is a thought-provoking and humorous exploration of life, death, and everything in between. Veronica's journey forces her to confront her tumultuous past and ultimately make a choice about her future—highlighting the enduring human need for connection, purpose, and the messy, beautiful experience of being alive.
Sat April 4 at 7pm, Mon April 6 at 9:50pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm, Wed April 15 at 6:30pm & Fri April 17 at 8:10pm
60 min
Written & Performed by Sean Gordon
Presented by Glow-Worm Theatre Company - Brooklyn, NY
A meta-theatrical solo performance where former English undergraduate Walter Schlinger candidly shares a live reading of his senior thesis. This is a desperate attempt to share his work and make it the best it can be. A delicate play grappling with youth, transition, and validation, as Walter reckons with the role mentors play in our development while dissecting his changing relationship to the world around him.
Fri April 3 at 9:50pm, Sat April 11 at 8:40pm, Mon April 13 at 6:30pm & Thu April 16 at 6:30pm
Streaming
60 min
Videos