Vineyard Theatre Sets Works in Progress 2026 Series With Plays by Ro Reddick, Carly Mensch and More

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Vineyard Theatre will present the Works in Progress 2026 series taking place April 19-25, 2026, at Vineyard Theatre.

Works in Progress 2026 will feature readings of four new works in development including Unlined - Hardcover - Layflat by The Vineyard’s 2025 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award recipient Ro Reddick and directed by Leigh Silverman, Letiche and The [Wondrous] Pursuit of Elvis by Marissa Joyce Stamps and directed by The Vineyard’s 2023-2025 Susan Stroman Directing Award recipient Josiah Davis, Homo Erectus written and performed by American Sing-Song (2025 Paula Vogel Award recipient Jake Brasch & Nadja Leonhard-Hooper) and directed by R.J. Tolan, and Gertrude by Carly Mensch and directed by Liz Flahive. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Sarah Stern said, “Supporting artists to create daring and original new work is the heart of our mission, and our passion, at The Vineyard. We're excited to invite audiences into the process of four new works in development, including new plays and musicals by current and recent Vineyard artists in residence. All of these readings are free to the public and are an exciting chance to experience new work while it's still being shaped. We hope you'll join us to be part of the process!"

ABOUT THE READINGS

Unlined - Hardcover - Layflat (April 19)

Written by Ro Reddick

Directed by Leigh Silverman

In a world where the analog reigns supreme and the titans of industry measure influence by the ream, Morgan, a recent grad with a “unique ability”, stumbles into a prestigious design mentorship program. Under the guidance of Madam, a glamorous notebook magnate, Morgan’s on her way to becoming the second most well-known producer of high-end analog time management resources in North America! — if she survives Madam, that is. Unlined – Hardcover - Layflat is an absurdist corporate satire that explores capital’s unholy union with time and the perennial allure of a bunch of

dykes in the dangerous world of luxury notebooks.

Letiche and The [Wondrous] Pursuit of Elvis (April 20)

Written by Marissa Joyce Stamps

Directed by Josiah Davis

New York City mother-daughter duo, Imara and Kal, are on a swamp tour on their New Orleans vacation. They find themselves led by a white captain on an all-Black boat of tourists. What are the odds?! In the murkiness of their 90-minute tour, Kal finds herself itching and her psyche morphing in a place full of contradictions and turns to the alligators and their leader—the mighty alligator, Elvis— for some clarity.

Homo Erectus (April 23)

Written and Performed by American Sing-Song (Jake Brasch and Nadia Leonhard-Hooper)

Directed by R.J. Tolan

The year is 2131. Tim and his husband Harry are desperate for a baby, but on the day that they’re finally invited to conceive at the Babies for Gays Womb Center….everything goes wrong. From the perverted minds of American Sing-Song (A.S.S.), Homo Erectus is a new musical about grief, gay parenthood, and the raw sexual power of fishing for your dinner.

Gertrude (April 25)

Written by Carly Mensch

Directed by Liz Flahive

This isn’t Hamlet’s play. It’s his mom’s.