Jon Reinhold Joins PERFECT CRIME Cast Off-Broadway

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Jon Reinhold has joined the company of NYC's Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, celebrating its 39th anniversary this month in the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center. He joins the cast in the role of Inspector James Ascher during Curt Bouril's brief absence starting tonight, April 2, 2026.

Jon Reinhold's credits include Les Misérables (Javert), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Beast/Gaston), South Pacific (Emile de Becque), 1776 (John Dickinson), Mamma Mia! (Bill Austin), Thoroughly Modern Mille (Trevor Graydon), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Adam Pontipee), Cole Porter's High Society (George Kitteredge), among others. His film and TV work includes appearances on Blue Bloods (CBS) and A Party to Die For (Lifetime).

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, Perfect Crime tells the story of brilliant but money-hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. Perfect Crime features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 39 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records.