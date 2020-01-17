FRANKENSTEIN Musical At St. Luke's Theatre Has Been Extended Through April

FRANKENSTEIN, the Off-Broadway musical at St. Luke's Theatre which opened in October 2017, has been extended again as an open run, with tickets through April 28 on sale now. Frankenstein plays Tuesdays at 7 PM at St. Luke's Theatre. Based on Mary Shelley's novel, with book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota, Frankenstein is directed by Clint Hromsco and produced by John Lant, Write Act Repertory and Tamra Pica.

FRANKENSTEIN, is a two-act sweeping, romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein has recently celebrated its bicentennial and this musical honors its source material as a contemporary work of musical theatre. Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality and arrogantly enters territory beyond his control. While he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, Victor grants none to his creation. For more info, please visit TheFrankensteinMusical.com

St. Luke's Theatre is located Off-Broadway at 308 West 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) on Restaurant Row near Times Square. Tickets cost between $29 and $99 and can be purchased through Telecharge at https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Frankenstein-a-new-musical or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit TheFrankensteinMusical.com. For group discounts please contact info@TheFrankensteinMusical.com

Eric B. Sirota is a composer and playwright, as well as an established research scientist and fellow of the American Physical Society, with a PhD in Physics from Harvard and over 90 highly cited publications and 20 patents. Under the title Day of Wrath, Frankenstein was an Official Selection of the New York Musical Festival's Reading Series in 2015. Another one of his musicals, Your Name On My Lips, an original love story, played at Theater for the New City in 2017. He was honored to receive the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau d'Orquevaux artist's residency this summer, where he had the opportunity to work on a new musical.

The cast includes Daniel Robert Burns, Marc Christopher, Christina Barnes, Tim Bacskai, Dylan Bivings, Lauren Coccaro, Alex Fernandez, Molly Gilman, Daryl Glenn, Stephanie Lourenco Viegas and Tricia Zuskind.

Music direction by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim & Austin Nuckols, 2nd Keyboard: Boram Han & Kim Jinhyoung, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis, costume design by Jennifer Anderson, set design by Matthew Imhoff, and sound design by Liz Howell. Casting by Tamra Pica Casting.

Under the artistic leadership of John Lant since 2003, WRITE ACT REPERTORY has produced over 30 Mainstage and 75 original one-act plays in Los Angeles and New York City. Write Act Repertory is dedicated to the development of original plays, lesser known works by established writers, adaptations of classical-themed materials and musicals. Write Act Repertory also produces rarely seen works and unfinished musicals by composers who passed before their work was completed. www.writeactrep.org





