FALSE STEPS Comes to New York This Fall

Prepare to laugh, gasp, and glide across the floor-FALSE STEPS, a dazzling new ballroom comedy, pirouettes into Theatre at St. Clements this September for a strictly limited three-week Off-Broadway engagement.

From real-life dance champions Candace H. Caplin and Ronny Dutra (WICKED in São Paulo, Brazil), FALSE STEPS tells the story of Rae Applebaum, a struggling playwright thrown into chaos when her recently widowed mother Sophie falls head-over-heels (and heels-over-head) for a charming, much younger ballroom dance instructor named Paulo. Suspicions swirl, secrets surface, and a retired NYPD homicide detective is pulled into the family fray. What follows is a madcap tango through maternal tensions, romantic confusion, and a whole lot of sequins.

"Ballroom dance tells the story," says Caplin, who co-wrote the play with director Kim St. Leon. "It's elegant, expressive, and in this case, totally unhinged."

Featuring original choreography by Dutra and partnering consultation by U.S. Ballroom Champion Edward Simon, the production blends screwball comedy with heartfelt revelations.

FALSE STEPS, a play by Candace H. Caplin and Kim St. Leon, with original music by Jesse Corbin, and direction by St. Leon and Ronny Dutra, is presented by A Ballroom Comedy LLC and produced by Caplin, Dutra, Carrie Steinmetz, and Ethan Steimel, with scenic design by Harry Feiner, lighting by Steimel, sound by Sean Hagerty, production stage management by Haley Robles and publicity and marketing consulting by Katie Rosin, Kampfire PR.

FALSE STEPS blends comedy, mystery, and the magic of dance to explore how families fracture and how they just might come back together.

Performances begin September 5, 2025, opening Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Theatre at St. Clements, NYC.

