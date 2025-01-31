Erin Germaine Mahoney's New Play TWO SISTERS Premieres at The Chain Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A daring and evocative new play directed by Katina Medina Mora will have its world premiere in the Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival in New York City, with performances on Feb 16th, Feb 20th, and March 1st.

Set in the family home of a Southern Baptist pastor, TWO SISTERS, written and performed by Erin Germaine Mahoney and starring Yvonna Pearson, Tyler Isaiah Bey and Dylan Blue, delves into the fraught and complicated relationship between two sisters who have guarded a family secret for nearly 30 years. On the morning of their father's surprise birthday party, a new revelation forces them to make a decision that will forever alter the future of their family.

Katina Medina Mora, an award-winning Mexican American TV, film and theater director will steer the production, after directing an off-broadway reading of Mahoney's full-act play THE SECOND COMING at Theater555. She directed two runs of BLACKBIRD by David Harrower in 2019 and 2022 in México City, winning “Best Play” (Metro Awards), “Best Actress” (Press Theatre Prizes) and “Best Play” (Cartelera de Teatro). As a film and television director, her three feature films have screened at festivals and streamed on Netflix and Amazon, and she's directed episodes of EMILY IN PARIS, FIREFLY LANE, THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY, XO KITTY.

“This play is a powerful examination of the aftermath of abuse,” says Medina Mora. “Erin carefully explores the weight of silence and the painful divide between those who seek justice and those who try to move on. In a world where truth is so often buried, telling your story is its own form of survival.”

Erin Germaine Mahoney's work centers on themes of religious abuse, while maintaining the spiritual curiosity of a seeker. Her characters are neither martyrs nor dogmatists. They are complicated people hungry for revelation and desperate for belief in a world that seems to have lost it.

“I wanted to explore the dark side of the wisdom teaching of forgiveness,” says Mahoney. “Growing up evangelical, I so often witnessed its hasty and premature application, without the benefit of its freedom.”

TWO SISTERS will be part of vibrant curation of over 90 new plays at The Chain Theatre, a cornerstone of New York City's theater scene and one of its largest and most successful theater festivals. For tickets, select Program Block #22 from the link below, and use the code SISTER25.

This year's festival lineup will also feature the NY premiere of BY THE LOOK OF HER by Tony Award winner David Rabe (STICKS AND BONES, HURLYBURLY, CASUALTIES OF WAR), and the world premiere of BROTHERS by Lyle Kessler (ORPHANS), head of the Director and Playwrights Unit of The Actors Studio.

Past festivals have featured original works by luminaries like Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (THE SOCIAL NETWORK, A REAL PAIN), who returns this year to produce Jeryl Brunner's WIPEOUT, and Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (MOONSTRUCK, DOUBT: A PARABLE).

To purchase tickets for TWO SISTERS, Program Block #22 (CODE: SISTER25), visit https://www.chaintheatre.org/winter-one-act-festival-2025.

