Enrico Colantoni, Obi Abili, and Alexander Garfin Will Star In The World Premiere Of FEAR at The Lortel

Matt Williams' play FEAR will receive its World Premiere beginning Tuesday, October 15 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), directed by Tea Alagić. A limited run, FEAR will celebrate its opening night on Thursday, October 24 and run through December 8, 2019. Tickets are $65- $89 and can be purchased by visiting FearthePlay.com or by calling (866) 811-4111.

FEAR follows a little girl's disappearance as it prompts a tense confrontation among a plumber, college professor, and teenage boy. In this psychological drama, three neighbors discover how far they are willing to go to defend the values that define them.

The cast will feature Obi Abili (TV's "Billions," " Delicious." Irish Rep's The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (Film: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; TV's "Veronica Mars"), and Alexander Garfin (Film: Peanuts).

Creative team includes scenic designer is Andrew Boyce (NYC: LTC's Plot Points In Our Sexual Development; Barrow Groups Buyer & Seller), lighting designer is D.M. Wood (West End's The Twilight Zone), costume designer is Oana Botez (LTC's In the Green), sound designer is Jane Shaw (NY: Vilna; The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director is J. David Brimmer (Broadway: Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and casting is by Mary Jo Slater. FEAR is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone / Stone Boies Entertainment and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Angelina Fiordellisi, Founder). Julie Crosby is Executive Producer and General Manager.

Fear was developed at Midtown Direct Rep, Maplewood, NJ (Interim Managing Director

Ondine Landa Abramson) and The New Harmony Project, Indianapolis, IN (Lori Wolter Hudson, Artistic Director).

Matt Williams (Playwright) is the author of numerous plays including Between Daylight And Booneville (Kennedy Center and Off-Broadway), Bruce Lee Is Dead, and I'm Not Feeling Too Good Either, and a professor of playwriting at Columbia University. Williams created and produced "Home Improvement," was a writer/producer of "The Cosby Show," and created "Roseanne." He directed the world-premiere musical Open Heart and produced The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin Off-Broadway. His various film credits include What Women Want, Where The Heart Is, What Men Want and The Keeping Room.

TEA ALAGIĆ (Director) is an internationally-acclaimed, multilingual director whose work has been seen off-Broadway, regionally and internationally. She holds a BFA in acting from Charles University in Prague and an MFA in directing from the Yale School of Drama, where she received the Julian Milton Kaufman Prize in Directing. Tea is presently the head of the MFA and BFA directing department at The New School for Drama. Selected credits include Tarell McCraney's The Brothers Size (Public Theater, Studio Theater Washington DC, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Old Globe San Diego, and Abbey Theatre in Dublin); North American premiere of Nobel laureate Elfriede Jelinek's Jackie starring Tina Benko (NY City Center, multiple Lortel Award nominations); Charise Smith's Washeteria (Soho Rep); Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet starring Elizabeth Olsen and Julian Cihi (CSC); Passing Strange by Stew and Heidi Rodewald (Wilma Theater, nominated for 9 Barrymore Awards, winner of Best Musical Direction); Daniel Alexander Jones' Black Light (Greenwich House/NYC) and The Book of Daniel (UT Austin); Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig's Lidless (Page 73); and Emma Stanton's No Candy (Portland Playhouse). Other theatres include Goodman/Chicago, National Theatre/London, Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Kitchen, The Carlotta Festival, Asolo Rep, Hispanic Cultural Center/Albuquerque, ZKM/Croatia, 4+4 Festival/Prague, BAC/London. Tea is Croatian and was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After fleeing in 1992, she made her way to NYC by way of Germany, Czech Republic, England, and Canada. www.teaalagic.com Facebook:@TeaAlagic

FEAR will begin performances on Tuesday, October 15, open on Thursday, October 24 and run through December 8, 2019, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre located at 121 Christopher Street. Tickets are $65 - $89( plus a $2 facility fee) and can be purchased by visiting www.FearthePlay.com or by calling (866) 811-4111. FEAR will play Tuesday at 7 pm; Wednesday - Friday at 8 pm; Saturday at 3 pm & 8 pm; Sunday at 3 pm (added performance Monday, October 21, October 28, November 25 at 7 pm and Friday, November 29 at 3 pm).





