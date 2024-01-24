Eddie Izzard's HAMLET Begins Performances At Greenwich House Theater January 25

Eddie Izzard's one-person production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet will begin performances tomorrow, January 25 at Off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Steet).

The production is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell. The run was recently extended an additional week and will now run through March 10. Opening night is Sunday, February 11.

Eddie returns to New York following last year's sold-out run of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London's West End. Hamlet reunites Eddie with Selina and Mark who collaborated on Great Expectations. It is produced by Westbeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director).

Best known as an actor, multi-lingual comedian, multi-marathon runner and trailblazing political candidate. Eddie Izzard's career pushes boundaries and defies description with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.