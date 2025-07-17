EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Will Return at Asylum NYC in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EXORCISTIC: The Rock Musical, winner of the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Music & Lyrics and the BroadwayWorld NYC Award for Best New Musical Off-Off Broadway, will return for a limited Off-Broadway engagement this summer. Performances begin August 25, 2025, at Asylum NYC.

Written by Michael Shaw Fisher (book, music, and lyrics) and directed by Chadd McMillan and Alli Miller-Fisher, Exorcistic is a self-aware horror-comedy that follows a struggling theater troupe as they attempt to stage a chaotic rock musical adaptation of The Exorcist—only to face supernatural consequences. Emma Hunton (Good Trouble, Next to Normal) stars in the lead role.

The production features choreography by Camal Pugh, musical direction by Zach Spound, lighting design by Marciel Greene, prop design by Kelly Stavert, and costume design by Chadd McMillan. It is produced by Alli Miller-Fisher, Chadd McMillan, Mia Criss, and Emma Hunton in association with Mark Giberson, Marciel Greene, and Marissa Jaret Winokur. General Management is by LDK.

The cast includes a rotating lineup of Broadway, TV, and film performers. While guest appearances are subject to change, previous “diva cameos” have included Jamie Cepero, Garrett Clayton, Jordan Donica, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kirsten Vangsness, Carly Jibson, and Lindsay Heather Pearce, among many others.

Performances will take place at Asylum NYC (123 E 24th Street). Tickets begin at $65 and are available at asylumnyc.com/exorcistic or exorcistic.com.