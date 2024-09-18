EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL to Release Original Cast Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EMPIRE: The Musical will end its limited engagement Off-Broadway this Sunday, September 22 at New World Stages. At the time of its closing, Empire will have played 85 performances and 10 previews.

The Original Off-Broadway Cast Album of the musical is set to be released this winter, exact date to be announced. The album is produced by Michael Croiter of Yellow Sound Label, and was recorded at PowerStation at BerkleeNYC.

The production, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Caroline Sherman & Robert Hull, is directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. This elevated new musical celebrates the world’s most iconic tower: The Empire State Building.

Told through the lens of three generations of dreamers and doers spanning New York City in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and the Bicentennial Year of 1976, this original story shines new light on one of history’s greatest feats of will and desire. With a desperate city pinning its hopes on this seemingly impossible project, only skyscraper-high levels of grit and determination could keep it climbing. In EMPIRE, audiences will take the thrilling ride to the sky with the brave Mohawk Skywalkers, industrialist visionaries, and can-do immigrants, all of whom had the guts to go up when everyone else was down.

The cast of EMPIRE includes Danny Iktomi Bevins, Jessica Ranville, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano, and Ethan Saviet.

The creative team includes choreography by Lorna Ventura, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Tina McCartney, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Shannon Slaton, hair & make-up design by Ian Joseph, music supervision & orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle, arrangements by Robert Hull & Lena Gabrielle, music direction by Gillian Berkowitz, props design by Brendan McCann, casting by tbd casting co. The Production Stage Manager is Kat West, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Makenna Remenaric. General Management is Visceral Entertainment, Company Manager is Tim Sulka for Visceral Entertainment, Production Management is by Joe Trainor. EMPIRE is produced by Gayla Merle Fossett & William G. Dean Theatricals and YuGu Productions, in association with The Rivet Gang, Lynne Walder, Esq., Katy Kinney Harris and J. Joanna Jung, and executive produced by Jennifer Dowd.

