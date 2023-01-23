ELEANOR'S STORY: AN AMERICAN GIRL IN HITLER'S GERMANY to Debut at 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at The Kraine Theater

Ingrid Garner's internationally acclaimed adaptation of her grandmother's memoir will make its Off-Broadway debut at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival, delivering an account of war that is more relevant than ever. Eleanor's Story: An American Girl in Hitler's Germany traces 9-year-old Eleanor's path from New York to Berlin, where her family moves in pursuit of work during the Depression. But when war breaks out as they are crossing the Atlantic, returning home becomes impossible. While desperate for allied victory, Eleanor's family must endure allied bombings, hunger, gestapo threats, and finally, the horrors of Russian occupation.

This true story, with its themes of social and political turmoil, is strikingly pertinent almost 80 years later. Garner provides an intimate view of women and children in wartime. What unfolds is a child's odyssey of survival as she struggles to maintain stability, hope, and identity in a world of terror and contrasts.

This one-hour multimedia play will be presented at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with performances on 2/18 at 5:00pm, 2/20 at 7:10pm, 2/23 at 7:10pm, 2/25 at 1:40pm, 3/3 at 6:40pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advanced purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a fringe festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

Ingrid Garner is a Los Angeles native with a BA in Theatre Arts from California State University, Fullerton. Since 2014 she has been touring internationally with Eleanor's Story: An American Girl In Hitler's Germany, an adaptation of her grandmother's best-selling memoir of the same name. The piece details her grandmother's experience growing up as an American child caught in Nazi Berlin during WWII. The 12x award winning performance has earned "Best Theatre" accolades at the world's four largest theatre festivals and a slew of 5-star reviews. In 2018, Garner produced a sequel following her grandmother's time coming back to America, post-war, entitled Eleanor's Story: Life After War.

The serious tone of her premier work is a far cry from her roots in horror and comedy. When she is not on tour, she enjoys scaring up laughs in popular B-Movie stage adaptations, indulging as 'Vampira' in Plan 9 from Outer Space, dying gruesomely in Night of the Living Dead, and playing 'Betty Foster' in Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.

Website: www.eleanorsstory.com

Artwork: Mark Mendez