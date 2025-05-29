Dylan Guerra, Maleek Rae, and More Set for PRIDEFEST 2025 at The Tank

The Tank has revealed initial artists for its annual PrideFest, curated by Max Mooney. Now in its 11th year, PrideFest will take place June 20-29 at The Tank.



A festival of new and imaginative performances from queer artists that center our community. The shows of PrideFest 2025 address queer joy, laughter, struggle, resistance and beauty through a range of mediums including theater, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, and music. These performances will reflect where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go.



PrideFest will feature new work by artists including Clay Baker-Lerner, Eduardo Borja, Tré Calhoun, Spencer Claus, Declan Collins, Ria T. DiLullo, CJ Donohoe, Aster Drewe, Dyke Theater Co., Nick Eibler, Ana Evans & Linnea Scott, Connor Geary & Gavin Peterson, Rhett Goldman, Rose Gonzales, Dylan Guerra, Ethan Manuel Homen, Lena Horné, Cerulean Long, Salwa Meghjee, Véro Matheny & Claire McGinlay, Max Mooney, Eric Murphy, Gregor Patti, Liva Pearce, David Quang Pham, Maleek Rae, Connor Scully, Adri Tavares, Neeta Thadani & Jeron Dooling, Benja Thompson & Akane Little, Tess Walsh, and Miss Woman the woman.



Tickets begin at $15. Tickets, additional performance details, and the schedule are available by visiting TheTankNYC.org/PrideFest-2025. Additional programming and details for PrideFest will be announced at a later date.



