Dorothy Lyman Joins Alfred Molina In the Latest Livestream Production of WE HAVE TO HURRY

Playwright and Emmy-winning actress Dorothy Lyman will take on the illuminating words from her own pen for the next monthly digital presentation of We Have To Hurry. Paired with the previously announced Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominated actor Alfred Molina, Ms. Lyman's new play about two mature people rediscovering life's simplest joys streams live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone once again directs the return engagement. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with Ms. Lyman and Mr. Molina. Tickets are available HERE.

At a retirement community in sunny Cedar Key, Florida, Margaret and Gil are forced to be apart in their adjacent condos due to a mandatory isolation order for all residents. From their neighboring balconies, love struck Gil witnesses Margaret's increasing frustrations at their circumstances and realizes he must use his humor and wit to turn her spirits around. Keenly aware that every moment is precious, Gil knows We Have to Hurry, but can he get Margaret to take a walk on the beach and the first step toward happily ever after?

Dorothy Lyman and Alfred Molina take the reins of We Have to Hurry from theatrical luminary Kathleen Chalfant and Oscar nominee Elliott Gould, who starred in the digital premiere in May 2021. Following Ms. Lyman and Mr. Molina's take on the heartwarming work, a rotating who's who of stage and screen stars will continue to lend their talents to a limited streaming engagement of the play each month. In keeping with the play's touching message, all profits from performances of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

The cast and creators of We Have to Hurry are also revamping one of the most beloved theatre rituals for the streaming age. Dorothy Lyman, Alfred Molina, and the entire company will host a Virtual Stage Door for VIP ticket holders. In lieu of waiting outside the theatre for meet and greet opportunities, audience members who purchase the VIP access will be able to submit questions to be answered during a live, invite-only post-show Q&A with the evening's stars.

Tickets for the live stream of We Have to Hurry are priced at $25 (VIP) and $15 per household and are valid for one live stream performance only. The performance schedule is as follows: Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/we-have-to-hurry--june-5---6.