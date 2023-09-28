Donna Murphy & Victoria Clark to Join Abingdon Theatre Company's Gala Honoring V and Mary Beth Peil

Two-time Tony Award winners Donna Murphy and Victoria Clark will join the performers honoring Tony & Obie Award winner V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Obie Award winner & Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil at their 31st Anniversary Gala.



Murphy and Clark will be joining the previously announced Kate Baldwin, Jeannette Bayardelle, Laura Benanti, Maria Bilbao, Carolee Carmello, Kennedy Caughell, Christine Ebersole, Mandy Gonzalez, Amy Hargreaves, Kara Lindsay, Bianca Marroquín, Ilda Mason, Bonnie Milligan, L Morgan Lee, Samantha Pauly, Shereen Pimentel, Dee Roscioli, Carrie St. Louis, Scarlett Strallen, and Mary Testa; with Rosario Dawson and Michelle Williams set to celebrate gala honorees. The evening will be directed by Chad Austin with musical direction by Robbie Cowan.

The event will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and a live performance. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information regarding sponsorships, please email kbell@abingdontheatre.org.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’s Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.

