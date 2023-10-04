Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographers

This year's theme is Decide, Demand, Deliver.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 3 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center
See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews Photo 4 See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographers

Dixon Place will present its brand-new festival in its third year “Dance Bloc NYC 2023” on Nov 2, 3 and 4 with 6 unique programs featuring 24 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Decide, Demand, Deliver.

Programs as follows: 


Thursday

November 2, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 60 min
Cecilia Whalen
Wasted Movement Dance Project
The DynamitExperience

 

Thursday

November 2, 9 p.m. – Runtime approx. 60 min
Alexis Diggs
Redef Movement
Sunhi Willa Keller

 

Friday

November 3, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 50 min
Asha Yates
Jainil Mehta
KaNu Dance Theater
stubbornMVMT

 

Friday

November 3, 9 p.m. – Runtime approx. 45 min
32nd Pack Dance Company
ankita sharma
Art.irkA
Colin Heininger

 

Saturday

November 4, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 45 min
Dani Medvedovski
Taylor Hollingsworth
The ChoreoJoey Project

 

Saturday

November 4, 9 p.m. – Runtime approx. 45 min
Anthony Alterio
Ayana Arts
Graceful Edge Dance
Nyah Malone
Pangea Dance Collective
STEME DANCE NY
Yu FujiwaraTsubasa Nishioka

Tickets are:  https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013

General Admission - $18in advance; $21 at the door.
Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/15. 
Students/Seniors- $15 in advance; $17 at the door 

FESTIVAL PASS: Bundle & Save
Two show Package: $28
Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)

For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets. 

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

CreativePerformances' is a non-profit organization.  Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Works & Process to Present SHINE By Sekou McMiller & Friends, In Partnership With Photo
Works & Process to Present SHINE By Sekou McMiller & Friends, In Partnership With Jacob's Pillow

Join in at the Guggenheim Museum for Shine, a captivating performance by Sekou McMiller & Friends. Experience the rhythmic fusion of music and dance, celebrating the unity of interconnected cultures. Don't miss this celebration of Afro Latin Jazz and Soul Experience. Get your tickets now!

2
Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Jane Krakowski & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Photo
Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Jane Krakowski & More at A TECTONIC CABARET

Get a glimpse into the star-studded performance of A TECTONIC CABARET, featuring Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, and more. Explore the captivating photos from this unforgettable night of entertainment.

3
Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographer Photo
Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographers

Get ready for Dance Bloc NYC 2023 at Dixon Place Theater. Discover the dates, curator, and venue for this exciting festival of dance. Explore the lineup and schedule for an unforgettable experience.

4
Gingold Theatrical Group to Host 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala Honoring Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siege Photo
Gingold Theatrical Group to Host 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala Honoring Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, and Ethan E. Litwin

Get all the details about the upcoming Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala, where Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, and Ethan E. Litwin will be honored. Mark your calendars for October 29, 2023, and join us at Robert Restaurant for an unforgettable evening of celebration.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You