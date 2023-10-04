Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2023 With 6 Programs Featuring 24 Choreographers

Dixon Place will present its brand-new festival in its third year “Dance Bloc NYC 2023” on Nov 2, 3 and 4 with 6 unique programs featuring 24 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Decide, Demand, Deliver.



Programs as follows:



Thursday

November 2, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 60 min

Cecilia Whalen

Wasted Movement Dance Project

The DynamitExperience

Thursday

November 2, 9 p.m. – Runtime approx. 60 min

Alexis Diggs

Redef Movement

Sunhi Willa Keller

Friday

November 3, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 50 min

Asha Yates

Jainil Mehta

KaNu Dance Theater

stubbornMVMT

Friday

November 3, 9 p.m. – Runtime approx. 45 min

32nd Pack Dance Company

ankita sharma

Art.irkA

Colin Heininger

Saturday

November 4, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 45 min

Dani Medvedovski

Taylor Hollingsworth

The ChoreoJoey Project

Saturday

November 4, 9 p.m. – Runtime approx. 45 min

Anthony Alterio

Ayana Arts

Graceful Edge Dance

Nyah Malone

Pangea Dance Collective

STEME DANCE NY

Yu Fujiwara, Tsubasa Nishioka

Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013



General Admission - $18in advance; $21 at the door.

Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/15.

Students/Seniors- $15 in advance; $17 at the door

FESTIVAL PASS: Bundle & Save

Two show Package: $28

Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)

For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

CreativePerformances' is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.