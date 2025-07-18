Dick Cavett to Lend His Voice to GENE & GILDA Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three-time Emmy Award-winning television host Dick Cavett will lend his voice to the Off-Broadway premiere of Gene & Gilda, a new play by Cary Gitter, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will begin Wednesday, July 23, 2025, for a limited engagement through September 7, 2025, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A.

“Mr. Cavett’s participation with his recorded voice as The Interviewer, brings us back to the actual date in the life to film icon Gene Wilder," shares Mr. Brancato. “I wanted to match the portrayal of these icons – Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner – with a television icon, as well. We are thrilled and grateful to have the generosity and participation of Mr. Cavett.”

Comic geniuses Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka, Young Frankenstein) and Gilda Radner (Saturday Night Live) had a love like no other. What started as a friendship on a movie set grew into an electric and enduring romance. In this heartfelt and hilarious new play, Wilder and Radner share their love and their laughter with us, even as they navigate some of life’s hardest challenges.

The cast of Gene & Gilda is Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda Radner and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene Wilder.

The creative team is Christian Fleming (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jose Santiago (lighting design), Max Silverman (sound and original music), Brian Pacelli (projections), and Bobbie Zlotnick (hair, wig and make-up design). The production stage manager is Samantha Flint; the production manager is Joshua Warner. Casting by Cindi Rush Casting.

Photo credit: John Paraskevas