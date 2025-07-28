DeVon Franklin's BE TRUE to be Released on Audible in January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audible will release DeVon Franklin’s bold and deeply personal one-man theatrical event, Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough, as an Audible Original on January 29, 2026, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



Be True was performed and recorded live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue) the weekend of July 18. Photos from the performance are now available.



Written, performed, and produced by DeVon Franklin, Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough takes audiences on an autobiographical journey in his most vulnerable and groundbreaking work yet—blending spiritual insight, raw emotional honesty, and humor to share his journey from divorce to remarriage. In a bold departure from the pulpit and silver screen, Franklin opens the door to his most intimate truths with emotional transparency in a performance that is as soul-stirring as it is unforgettable.



The creative team for Be True: My Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough included Stacey Derosier (lighting design). Narissa Agustin was the production stage manager, theatrical supervision was by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.



Audible Theater’s other recent productions at the Minetta Lane Theatre include Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes and Creditors, produced in repertory and presented with TOGETHER in an eight-week residency; the first three performances of The Pansy Craze, written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park, hosted by Mason Alexander Park, and directed by Johanna McKeon; and Patton Oswalt’s stand-up show, Black Coffee and Ice Water. Next up is the New York City premiere of the critically acclaimed new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson.



DeVon Franklin

is one of the most dynamic speakers in the country—an unstoppable force of inspiration whose journey from a small church in Oakland to the heights of Hollywood has captivated audiences around the world. Hailed by Oprah Winfrey as “a different kind of spiritual teacher” and named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Producers to Watch,” he has built a singular career at the intersection of faith, entertainment, and purpose.



In addition to being a trailblazing producer, actor, and New York Times bestselling author, DeVon is a truth-teller with a rare gift: connecting deeply with people from all walks of life. Whether on screen, on set, or on stage, he helps others find clarity, confidence, and direction in their own lives.



As the founder and CEO of DeVon Franklin Entertainment, he is committed to creating stories that uplift the human spirit. His inspirational films have moved millions worldwide, including Flamin’ Hot (Searchlight/Disney), Breakthrough (Fox/Disney), Miracles from Heaven (Sony), and The Star (Sony).



Franklin recently wrapped production on Ruth & Boaz (Netflix) as well as Relationship Goals, an inspirational romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland for Amazon/MGM.



Through his first-look deal with CBS TV Studios, DeVon is developing several high-profile television projects, including It Takes a Woman, a semi-autobiographical series for Netflix, and a reboot of the iconic 7th Heaven series in collaboration with Jessica Biel.



In front of the camera, his acting career continues to grow—currently starring in Divorced Sistas (BET+) and in the upcoming Sony feature film Soul On Fire, based on a true story.



His bestselling books—including It Takes a Woman, Live Free, The Truth About Men, The Success Commandments, and Produced By Faith—have redefined how readers think about relationships, identity, and inner peace.



He has been featured on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday, and The Breakfast Club, but what sets him apart is not just what he’s done—it’s how he makes people feel when he speaks. With a signature blend of transparency, humor, and heart, DeVon shares stories from his own life to offer practical wisdom and spiritual encouragement. He doesn’t preach from a pedestal—he meets people where they are.



A graduate of the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, DeVon was raised in Oakland, California, by his widowed mother Paulette Franklin, whose unwavering faith shaped his own.



Whether behind the camera or in front of it, DeVon Franklin continues to redefine what it means to be a modern storyteller—and a spiritual force shaping culture.