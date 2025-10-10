 tracker
Daisy Eagan, Greer Grammer, Dylan Adler, And Nina West to Join EXORCISTIC: The Rock Musical Parody

Performances run Mon- Sat 7pm through Nov 1st at The Asylum NYC. 

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Daisy Eagan, Greer Grammer, Dylan Adler, And Nina West to Join EXORCISTIC: The Rock Musical Parody Image
The Off-Broadway EXORCISTIC: The Rock Musical this week will feature Tony Award Winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden, LES MISERABLES), Greer Grammer (The Middle, Awkward), Dylan Adler (The Late Late Show with James Corden), and Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race, Hairspray).

These powerhouse performers join the rotating cast of EXORCISTIC for an unforgettable, laugh-out-loud descent into musical madness at The Asylum NYC. Known for its ever-changing lineup of celebrity guest divas, EXORCISTIC delivers a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience every performance.

EXORCISTIC follows a scrappy theater troupe's outrageous attempt to stage a musical version of The Exorcist-with possession, power ballads, and pure chaos guaranteed.

Mon oct 13th- Dylan Adler

Tues Oct 14th- Greer Grammer

Weds Oct 15th- Greer Grammer

Thurs Oct 16th- Daisy Eagan

Fri Oct 17th- Nina West

Sat Oct 18th- Nina West


