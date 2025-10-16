EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL to Present Producers Night with Marissa Jaret Winokur

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL producers night with Marissa Jaret Winokur Featuring Guest Diva Nina West is set to take place this Saturday, October 18th at 7 pm at Asylum NYC. This special performance of Exorcistic: The Rock Musical will showcase the incredible talents of Guest Diva Nina West and give the audience a chance to hear from producer Marissa Jaret Winokur. With the show nearing its closing date of November 1st, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy spooky season with a blend of rock music and theatrical storytelling.

Since its official opening on September 8th, Exorcistic: The Rock Musical has captivated audiences with its fresh take on the iconic horror film The Exorcist. The production has garnered attention not just for its engaging storyline, but also for its lively rock musical format that combines humor, drama, and unforgettable performances. The addition of Nina West, known for her charisma and vibrant stage presence, is expected to elevate the energy of the evening, making it a must-see event.

Attendees of the Exorcistic Producers Night will have the exclusive chance to participate in a post-show VIP photo opportunity with Marissa Jaret Winokur, providing a memorable keepsake.