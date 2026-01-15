DREAM FEED Performances Extended at HERE Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HERE Arts Center will present additional performances for their World Premiere of Dream Feed, a new electro-acoustic vocal work created by The HawtPlates, in the Mainstage Theater at HERE Arts Center, running now through February 1 as part of Under the Radar.

Drop into Dream Feed, the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates. Can we remember our own dreams? Can we share the dreams we have in common? Can we awaken ourselves to the origin of our aspirations? In this shared dream sequence and live concept album, The HawtPlates metabolize the surreal allure of the active mind within a slumbering body through trip-like lullabies and bold reveries.

Additional performances will take place on: Tuesday, January 27 at 8:30pm, Wednesday, January 28 at 8:30pm, Thursday, January 29 at 8:30pm, Friday, January 30 at 8:30pm, Saturday, January 31 at 4pm, Saturday, January 31 at 8:30pm, and Sunday, February 1 at 4pm.

The HawtPlates are a Grammy Award-winning singing group that creates live vocal performances by breaking down vernacular musical forms and reconstituting them through improvisation and composition. Their works - or "sonic one-pots"- honor their lineage and personal histories while outwardly reporting an ultimately human experience. The HawtPlates work with numerous organizations and artists across disciplines including Meshell Ndegeocello, Abigail DeVille, Kaneza Schaal, Hilton Als, Helga Davis, Steffani Jemison, Reggie "Regg Roc" Gray and The D.R.E.A.M. Ring, National Black Theater, Charlotte Brathwaite, The Public Theater, Performance Space New York, and The Park Avenue Armory among many others. The HawtPlates is composed of Drama Desk Award-nominated composer/performer Justin Hicks, his sister, singer/songwriter Jade Hicks, and his wife Tony-nominated actor/singer Kenita Miller-Hicks.