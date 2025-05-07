DILARIA World Premiere by Julia Randall to Play Off-Broadway This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere production of Julia Randall’s play, Dilaria, will open in New York this summer. Directed by Alex Keegan, Dilaria will star Ella Stiller and Chiara Aurelia (Hysteria! Luckiest Girl Alive, Fear Street), as well as People’s Choice Awards nominee Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Mean Girls, Dalíland). Performances begin on Thursday, June 13, 2025, with an opening night set for June 18, 2025, at the DR2 Theatre.



Producers Benjamin Nelson, David Thomas Tao, and Evangeline Morphos commented, “Julia Randall has written a play that speaks urgently, with brutal candor and unerring wit, to this specific moment. We are overjoyed to have this opportunity to add her brilliant voice to the chorus currently helping to redefine Off Broadway for a new generation of theatergoers.”



The creative team for Dilaria includes Frank J. Oliva (set design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Lily Cunicelli (costume design), Erin Sullivan (video design). Casting is by Taylor Williams, with marketing by Invasive Studios.

