DEAD WIVES DANCE THE MAMBO to be Presented as Part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival

DEAD WIVES DANCE THE MAMBO, a short play by Latina playwright, Desi Moreno-Penson, will be featured as part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival that will run July 23rd -August 14th at the Chain Theatre, 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

For more about the festival and Chain Theatre, visit www.chaintheatre.org.

Directed by KM Jones, DEAD WIVES DANCE THE MAMBO will feature a diverse cast including Mateo Moreno as Vicquez, Yessenia Rivas as Selina, and Arelis Torres as Mariana. The synopsis is as follows: "Twin sisters find themselves in a strange netherworld as they search for their mother. Will the charismatic mambo dancer they encounter prove to be their savior? Or will they be forced to dance the Mambo against their wills?"

All performance dates for DEAD WIVES DANCE THE MAMBO will be 7/29 @8pm (Live Streamed with Audience Talkback), 8/1 @2pm, and 8/7 @5pm.

TICKETS: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule

Tickets for all festival shows are $15 online or $18 at the door.

Tickets specifically for DEAD WIVES DANCE THE MAMBO can be purchased online under Program #4 with Ticket Code: MAMBO.

Audience members must show proof of vaccination for all in-person attendance. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.

This play is part of the curated, selected voices that make up this summer's festival of New York City based playwrights at the Chain Theatre. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting summer of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City!