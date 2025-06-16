DE NIRO, NEW YORK to Open at Tribeca Studios This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tribeca Studios will present De Niro, New York, a one-of-a-kind immersive experience celebrating the legacy of actor and Tribeca Festival co-founder Robert De Niro. The immersive experience opens at Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology (21 Dey Street, Lower Manhattan) as part of Summer Nights at Mercer Labs with Tribeca, running Thursdays through Sundays, June 19–July 13, 7–11 PM.



Originally premiering at the 2024 Tribeca Festival in honor of De Niro’s 80th birthday, De Niro, New York reimagines scenes from over 40 of his films to create a singular cinematic journey. Directed by Sam Gill and Luke Neher and produced by Tribeca Studios and Little Cinema, the film combines an original score and 360° spatial sound, inviting audiences to experience De Niro’s work in a new way.

“Reimagining Robert De Niro’s iconic work through immersive technology is a new way to experience one of the greatest actors of our time,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca co-founder and CEO. “His legacy is deeply tied to New York, and with Summer Nights at Mercer Labs, we’re bringing that connection full circle. It’s a celebration of film, memory, and the city that shaped it all.”



“Summer nights at Mercer Labs with Tribeca feel like a new chapter in cinematic history. It’s an honor to host our first 360° immersive film experience at Mercer Labs in collaboration with Tribeca. Robert De Niro is a legend — an icon who’s shaped generations through his work. Moments from his films come to life in this new format, to celebrate De Niro through cinema. This full circle moment is a powerful reminder of how storytelling continues to evolve,” said Roy Nachum, co-founder and Creative Director of Mercer Labs.

“At Little Cinema, we’ve always believed that the future of cinema lies in re-imagining the past. De Niro’s legacy on screen gave us the perfect canvas to explore that idea in creating a timeless immersive cinematic experience where iconic cinema can be seen through a new lens,” added Jay Rinsky, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Little Cinema.



De Niro, who co-founded the Tribeca Festival alongside producer Jane Rosenthal in 2002, has been instrumental in reshaping the post-9/11 cultural fabric of Lower Manhattan. The Festival continues to push the boundaries of cinematic and immersive storytelling.



De Niro, New York runs Thursdays through Sundays, June 19 to July 13, 7 PM - 11 PM, at Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology. Tickets are $70 and include admission, one complimentary drink, and a Tribeca souvenir. Guests must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Guests under 21 will receive a token for a non-alcoholic beverage.



