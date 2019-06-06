DATEME: AN OKCUPID EXPERIMENT Box Office Opens Today

Producers Elizabeth Williams and Diane Alexander with Remmel Dickinson, Benjamin Lowy, Adrian Salpeter, Robert Dragotta, John Frost/Suzanne Jones announced that The Westside Theatre Box Office (407 W. 43rd St) officially opens today Thursday, June 6th at 10AM for for #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment. The show begins performances on June 20 2019, at The Westside Theatre. An opening night is set for July 8, 2019.

48 million Americans have tried online dating. #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment is the outrageous, true story of one. Robyn Lynne Norris (the show's creator and writer) is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OKCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, Robyn unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation. Part improv and character driven, with central story centering on Robyn, a shy vulnerable comic too embarrassed to sign on as her real self, so she creates imaginary comic characters and entirely hilarious, Robyn makes one conclusive result: there's no algorithm for love.

The cast features Kaitlyn Black. She is joined by Chris Alvarado, Jonathan Gregg, Eric Lockley, Megan Sikora, Liz Wisan. Jillian Gottlieb, and Jonathan Wagner.

The creative team for #DateMe features David Arsenault (scenic design), Vanessa Leuck (costume design), Travis McHale (lighting design), Kevin Heard (sound design), Sam Hains (projection and interconnectivity designer), Jonathan Mastro (music director). Tara Rubin Casting CSA serves as casting director and DTE Management is the general manager.

#DateMe was created by Robyn Lynne Norris who wrote the show along with Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti. Developed by Diane Alexander, song lyrics by Robyn Lynne Norris, Frank Caeti, Amanda Blake Davis, Bob Ladewig, original music by Sam Davis, and directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.





