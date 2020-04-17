Curated Storefront Call For Artists Help in MASK-R-AID Initiative
In response to the CDC's recommendation for people to wear masks in public and as COVID-19 continues to impact the arts ecosystem, Curated Storefront announces a call for artists to create functional masks to be put into production, sold online at www.CuratedStorefront.org, and exhibited at a Curated Storefront site.
Curated Storefront's mission is to support the creative economy by continuing to provide artists with a source of income. Half of the proceeds from sales will go back to artists directly with the remainder benefiting Curated Storefront. This puts great art in the hands and on the faces of the public while helping them to stay safe.
Cash awards will be given to first through third place winners. MASK-R-AID submissions will be juried by Curated Storefront's Curatorial Committee.
Contact info@curatedstorefront.org with any questions.
Submissions
-
Free to apply
-
Juried by Curated Storefront's Curatorial Committee
-
Accepted artists agree to participate in both an Online and Physical show
Criteria
-
Open to all media
-
Based on artistic merit
-
Submissions no larger than 36 x 36 x 36 inches
-
A prototype must be completed upon digital submission
Prizes
-
First place: $2,500
-
Second place: $1,000
-
Third place: $300
Submit your application here: https://forms.gle/rPw7YCmMJzqMVnnG6
Timeline
-
Call for Artists: Friday, April 10, 2020
-
Application Deadline: Friday, May 1, 2020 by 11:59 PM EDT
-
Notification of Acceptance: Friday, May 8, 2020 by 11:59 PM EDT
-
Online Exhibition: May 15, 2020 - September 25, 2020
-
Award Announcements: May 15, 2020
Social Media
Please use these social media tools when making your masks and throughout the process!
-
Hashtags
-
#MASKRAID
-
#CuratedStorefront
-
#OutsidetheBox
-
-
Tag @curatedstorefront on Instagram and Facebook
Resources
-
-
How to make your own face mask for coronavirus: Materials to use and no-sew options
-