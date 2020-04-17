Curated Storefront Call For Artists Help in MASK-R-AID Initiative

In response to the CDC's recommendation for people to wear masks in public and as COVID-19 continues to impact the arts ecosystem, Curated Storefront announces a call for artists to create functional masks to be put into production, sold online at www.CuratedStorefront.org, and exhibited at a Curated Storefront site.

Curated Storefront's mission is to support the creative economy by continuing to provide artists with a source of income. Half of the proceeds from sales will go back to artists directly with the remainder benefiting Curated Storefront. This puts great art in the hands and on the faces of the public while helping them to stay safe.

Cash awards will be given to first through third place winners. MASK-R-AID submissions will be juried by Curated Storefront's Curatorial Committee.

Contact info@curatedstorefront.org with any questions.



Submissions

Free to apply

Juried by Curated Storefront's Curatorial Committee

Accepted artists agree to participate in both an Online and Physical show

Criteria

Open to all media

Based on artistic merit

Submissions no larger than 36 x 36 x 36 inches

A prototype must be completed upon digital submission

Prizes

First place: $2,500

Second place: $1,000

Third place: $300

Submit your application here: https://forms.gle/rPw7YCmMJzqMVnnG6

Timeline

Call for Artists: Friday, April 10, 2020

Application Deadline: Friday, May 1, 2020 by 11:59 PM EDT

Notification of Acceptance: Friday, May 8, 2020 by 11:59 PM EDT

Online Exhibition: May 15, 2020 - September 25, 2020

Award Announcements: May 15, 2020

Social Media

Please use these social media tools when making your masks and throughout the process!

Hashtags #MASKRAID #CuratedStorefront #OutsidetheBox

Tag @curatedstorefront on Instagram and Facebook

Resources





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You