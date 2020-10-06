Crystal Dickinson, Peter Gerety, Peter Mark Kendall and More Star in WHY WOULD I DARE: THE TRIAL OF CRYSTAL MASON

WHY WOULD I DARE: THE TRIAL OF CRYSTAL MASON will begin streaming on October 13 at 7pm and continue through November 2, 2020.

The Commissary, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and New Neighborhood will present Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason, a virtual reading of the court transcript from the 2018 trial of Crystal Mason. Audiences will witness Mason's legal ordeal brought to life as she fights for her freedom, her family, and her right to vote. This free, online event is produced with the support of Crystal Mason, an advocate for voter rights. It will begin streaming on October 13 at 7pm and continue through November 2, 2020.

to rebuild her life after prison, Crystal Mason attempted to vote in the 2016 election but was arrested and accused of casting a fraudulent vote. Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason follows her harrowing fight against another five years in prison as neighbors testify against her newfound freedom and integrity as a Black American mother.

Directed by Tyler Thomas and conceived by Thomas, Marin Ireland, Reggie White, and Peter Mark Kendall, Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason features Crystal Dickinson (Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park, Showtime's The Chi), Peter Gerety (Amazon Prime's Sneaky Pete), Peter Mark Kendall (FX's The Americans, CBS's Strange Angel), Shane McRae (Lucy Thurber's The Hilltop Plays, Amazon Prime's Sneaky Pete), and Marin Ireland (Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Clifford Odets' The Big Knife, Martyna Majok's Ironbound).

The creative team includes production design by You-Shin Chen, sound design by Megumi Katayama, Associate Director Rebecca Kenigsberg, and Production Stage Manager Clarissa Marie Ligon. Special thanks to Talene Monahon and Dan Aibel.

Leading regional theaters across the country are partnering with The Commissary, Rattlestick, and New Neighborhood on this event, and include Celebration Theatre, Dorset Theatre Festival, Fonseca Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Luna Stage, Marin Theatre Company, Mirrorbox Theatre, Delaware's Resident Ensemble Players, Round House Theatre, Studio Theatre (DC), and Warehouse Theatre. They will be sharing this event with their audiences which will lead to thoughtful discussions around the work.

Online reservations are encouraged. Please visit www.rattlestick.org for more information.

