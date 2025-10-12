Creative Atlas And New Wave Arts Will Present A.R. Gurney’s LOVE LETTERS In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creative Atlas and New Wave Arts will present a new interpretation of A.R. Gurney’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play LOVE LETTERS, directed by Gera Sandler, running November 19–23, 2025, at the ATA Sargent Theatre, 314 West 54th Street in New York City.

Performed in Russian with English subtitles, this reimagined staging bridges two distinct theatrical traditions—Russian emotional depth and American minimalism—uncovering fresh layers of intimacy, longing, and human connection in Gurney’s beloved two-character drama.

The production stars Maria Atlas as Melissa and Lev Grzhonko as Andy, two lifelong friends whose relationship unfolds through a lifetime of handwritten letters. Their correspondence—spanning childhood, ambition, heartbreak, and reconciliation—reveals love in its most vulnerable and enduring form.

This new version of Love Letters emphasizes language as both a barrier and a bridge, exploring how words can separate as easily as they unite. Under Gera Sandler’s direction, the play invites audiences into a space where silence speaks, letters breathe, and emotion transcends translation.

Presented by Creative Atlas and New Wave Arts, Love Letters offers an international dialogue between artistic forms, cultures, and languages. The collaboration highlights the shared humanity at the core of Gurney’s work—where communication itself becomes the truest act of love.

Performances will take place at the ATA Sargent Theatre, located at 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY.