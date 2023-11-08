Concord Women's Chorus to Present CELEBRATION OF GLORIAS Concert with Works by Vivaldi, Courtney, and Gjeilo

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women's voices in song, wil present the holiday season concert “A Celebration of Glorias: Vivaldi's Signature and More” on Saturday, December 16, 4 pm, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. The performance is conducted by CWC Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank, with rehearsal accompaniment by Scott Nicholas, piano. Featured soloists are Adriana Repetto, soprano and Carrie Cheron, mezzo-soprano. Instrumental musicians include Beth Welty and Anne-Marie Chubet, violin; Dani Rimoni, viola, Sandi-Jo Malmon, cello, Charlyn Bethel, oboe, and Jeffrey Mead, organ.

Vivaldi's “Gloria” is one of the world's most beloved musical treasures, often sung with mixed chorus. Concord Women's Chorus offers a special view of Vivaldi's world, as composer for the Ospedale della Pietà – a convent, orphanage, and music school for foundling girls in early 18th century Venice. Accompanied by strings, organ, oboe, and soloists, hear the shimmer, radiance, and vitality that women's voices bring to Vivaldi's signature work. The program includes a stunning and rhythmic “Festival Gloria” from composer Craig Courtney, and Ola Gjeilo's collection of luminous works for women's voices, piano, and string quartet.

Tickets to “A Celebration of Glorias” are $30 adults, $25 seniors and students, $10 children ages 12 and under, available at concordwomenschorus.org and at the door. Trinity Episcopal Church is fully accessible. For more information, or to join Concord Women's Chorus, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, and follow Concord Women's Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

About Concord Women's Chorus

Concord Women's Chorus (CWC), based in Concord, Massachusetts, is a 45-singer ensemble fostering the power in women's voices through song. Singers hail from Concord and the greater Boston area. Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank conducts the chorus performing a wide variety of choral music, ranging from early music to contemporary repertoire, with an emphasis on works written for women's voices.

CWC's commitment to the mastery and performance of a dynamic repertoire for women transforms the act of choral singing into an instrument for collaboration, education, and connection. The ensemble features confident singers who care deeply about creating, through women's voices, a source of strength and inspiration for themselves, the audience, and the world around us.

The chorus began in 1960 as the Concord Madrigals, a small group of women who expressed, through song, the strength of female community. Over the years the group has increased in size and capacity and greatly expanded its repertoire. In 2005, the Concord Madrigals became Concord Women's Chorus, a name that reflects not only the evolution of the chorus but the abiding power of women's voices.

In addition to concerts, CWC often engages in other performances and projects. The ensemble has engaged in several concert tours in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain. For more information or to join CWC, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, and follow Concord Women's Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.