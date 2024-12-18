Complete Cast Set for ON THE EVOLUTIONARY FUNCTION OF SHAME at 2ST's Next Stage Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Second Stage Theater has revealed the complete cast for the centerpiece of this year’s Next Stage Festival: the world premiere production of D.A. Mindell’s On the Evolutionary Function of Shame, directed by Jess McLeod.



The company will include Jordan Barbour, Kayli Carter, Elizabeth Ramos, Imani Russell, Cody Sloan and Ryan Jamaal Swain. The production will take place this winter on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center, beginning previews on February 12th and officially opening on February 26th.



On the Evolutionary Function of Shame includes scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Hahnji Jang, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, sound design by Bailey Trierweiler and casting by, The Telsey Office, Charlie Hano, CSA & Karyn Casl, CSA.



On The Evolutionary Function Of Shame is also available as part of a subscription package with Cult of Love by Leslye Headland and directed by Trip Cullman, Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Phylicia Rashad, and Lunar Eclipse by Donald Margulies and directed by Kate Whoriskey. To purchase a subscription please visit 2ST.com.



About On the Evolutionary Function of Shame



In the beginning, two people got kicked out of a garden for eating fruit. Many years later, Adam—a transgender man expecting a child—meets with his twin sister, Eve, a pioneering scientist. She offers her brother prenatal services from her cutting-edge practice. But what exactly does that entail? And does Adam even want Eve’s help?



Written by bold new talent D.A. Mindell and helmed by the refreshingly innovative director Jess McLeod, On the Evolutionary Function of Shame is a compelling exploration of identity, family, and the courage it takes to live authentically, no matter the expectations of society—or those closest to you.



