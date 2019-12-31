Colton Ryan, Brynn Williams And More Lead 54 Celebrates The Music Of Empowering, Female Pop Icons

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Celebrates the Music of Empowering, Female Pop Icons. It's always a good time to celebrate the strong women in our lives and in music. From Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and more, these women have paved a way in music and continue to leave their marks on the world and on the charts. Join your Broadway favorites and sing along to some iconic hits all the while celebrating empowerment, strength, and togetherness. You better "Believe" that this will be a night to remember, filled with good fun and so much love at 54 Celebrates the Music of Empowering, Female Pop Icons.

Featuring: Featuring: Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From the North Country, Alice By Heart), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Beautiful), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical, 13 The Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Tyler Conroy (54 Sings Swift, Broadway Baes), Kathryn Allison (Wicked, Aladdin), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables National Tour), Ally Bonino (Medusa), Leana Rae Concepcion (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring It On: The Musical, The Flamingo Kid), Adrian Grace Bumpas (Savage:The Musical), Ashley LaLonde (ART's The Black Clown), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Cindy Latin (The Music and Lyrics of Drew Gasparini), Natalie Janowski (Tyler Capa and Friends), Morgan Reilly (singer-songwriter and recording artist), Jenna Najjar (The Three Musketeers), Laura Laureano (CMPAC's Ghost), Briana Simpkins, Sara James, and Avery Infranco.

54 Celebrates the Music of Empowering, Female Pop Icons plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 4th, 2020 at 11:30pm. There is a $20-45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





