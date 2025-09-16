Colt Coeur Announces 2025–26 Resident Artists and 15th Anniversary Benefit Bash

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colt Coeur has announced the Resident Artists for its 15th Anniversary Season. The 2025–26 cohort includes:

Sheila Bandyopadhyay (actor and director)

Elliot Connors (playwright)

Ashil Lee (actor, playwright, director, and sex educator)

Sarah Mantell (playwright)

Jahquale Mazyck (playwright)

Attilio Rigotti (theatremaker, technology artist, and videogame designer)

Amita Sharma (writer and actor)

Jasmine Sharma (performer, writer, and activist)

Launched in 2017, Colt Coeur’s CoCo Residency Program annually welcomes 6–9 playwrights, directors, designers, and creative producers, offering artistic, administrative, and financial support during a year-long residency. Now in its 9th year, the residency remains a crucial resource at a time when many developmental opportunities are shrinking or shuttering. This year’s Open Call drew nearly 350 applicants.

Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Artistic Associate Talya Braverman meet with Residents quarterly, fostering authentic collaborations and amplifying new voices. The program also hosts field luminaries for panel discussions, conversations, and networking. Past residents have included Jeremy O’Harris, Danya Taymor, Will Arbery, Whitney White, Tara Elliott, Portia Kreiger, Sarah Blush, Lizzie Stern, Brittany K. Allen, Natalie Margolin, Lia Romeo, Liba Vaynberg, and Corey Umlauf.

15th Anniversary Benefit Bash

Colt Coeur will honor Founding Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Youth Services Expert Alison Overseth at its 15th Anniversary Benefit Bash on Sunday, October 26 at the Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn). Tickets are available at coltcoeur.org/benefit2025, with all proceeds benefiting the company’s 2025–26 season.

Overseth, whose leadership at the Partnership for After School Education has supported tens of thousands of young people across New York City, will be recognized for her work aligning with Colt Coeur’s mission to center underrepresented voices and invest in the next generation of artists. Campbell-Holt will be honored for her visionary direction and development of bold new works, including Eureka Day (2019), Finn at the Kennedy Center (2024), and Dry Land (2014).

About Colt Coeur

Founded in 2010, Colt Coeur is a Brooklyn-based theatre company dedicated to producing visceral, story-driven new work created through its collaborative process. Over the past 15 years, the company has produced 18 world premieres, two New York premieres, developed over 50 plays, and provided free arts intensives for more than 225 students. Colt Coeur’s 40-member ensemble of actors, designers, playwrights, and directors has nurtured the careers of artists who have gone on to thrive across the entertainment industry, including Timothée Chalamet, Ato Essandoh, Betty Gilpin, Steven Levenson, Ana Nogueira, and Joe Tippett. More at coltcoeur.org.