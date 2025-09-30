Colby Minifie and Amy Forsyth Star In THE WASP at Little Engine Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the U.S. premiere of Cold Water by Philippa Lawford this spring, Little Engine Theater will present The Wasp by Olivier Award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia). Directed by Rory McGregor (Tender Napalm, Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross), The Wasp stars Colby Minifie (Amazon's The Boys, Broadway's Six Degrees of Separation) and Amy Forsyth (Broadway's Stereophonic, HBO's The Gilded Age) in a strictly limited engagement that runs October 23 – November 15, 2025, at a private loft in the Financial District. The opening is set for Wednesday, October 29. Tickets are now on sale at

Heather and Carla haven't spoken since school. Their lives could not be more different, one outwardly successful, the other struggling to stay afloat. When they meet again, what begins as a friendly reunion spirals into a tense and unsettling encounter, where long-buried secrets surface and dangerous possibilities take flight. Gripping, and razor-sharp, The Wasp is a psychological thriller that keeps audiences on edge from start to finish. Power, memory, and revenge collide in this electrifying two-hander.

The creative team for The Wasp includes three-time Tony-winner Scott Pask (set design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brian Hickey (sound design), Hannah Sgambellone (production manager), and Frederick Krepps (stage manager).

Playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm commented, “I am thrilled that this production of The Wasp is coming to New York. I am so excited by the cast and creative team and just know it'll be a wild ride for audiences. This play is always so much fun to create and watch and I have no doubt this production will be truly special.”

Director Rory McGregor said, “It's an honor to introduce Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's thrilling play to New York audiences with Little Engine Theater. Morgan's work is celebrated in the UK but less known here, and The Wasp is the perfect introduction to her brilliance. With an extraordinary cast, creative team and Little Engine's bold energy, we're making something that feels truly alive in downtown New York. Expect a gripping, electrifying night of theatre.”

Little Engine Theater's co-founders Lilly Englert, Theodora Miranne, and Elena Rusconi, all-born outside the U.S., remarked, “As a story about two women navigating complex relationships, The Wasp resonates deeply with us as a company founded by three women producers. Its psychological intensity and intimate dynamics invite audiences to confront raw human truths in a setting that blurs the line between art and life. We are especially thrilled to be collaborating with director Rory McGregor and the extraordinary actors Colby Minifie and Amy Forsyth, whose talent brings new depth and electricity to this production. With The Wasp, we continue our commitment to bold, thought-provoking theatre work that lingers long after the performance, sparking reflection, conversation, and connection.”

Performances of The Wasp will be complemented by pre and post-show experiences and encounters that engage the senses and deepen connections to the production.

Sixteen performances of The Wasp will take place October 23 – November 15, 2025, at a private loft in the Financial District. Audiences will receive the exact address via email in advance of the performance. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, October 25 at 8pm for an opening on Wednesday, October 29 at 8pm. The anticipated running time is 90 minutes with no intermission. Performance times vary. Please see the schedule below.

Tickets, which start at $55 for general admission and $125 for reserved seating, can be purchased at www.littleenginetheater.com

Performance Schedule

October 23, 24 at 8pm

October 25 at 2pm & 8pm

October 27–30, November 5–8, 12–15 at 8pm