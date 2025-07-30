Christopher Rudd and More to be Featured in New Victory Dance: Program C

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Victory Dance Program C has officially begun, featuring choreography by Christopher Rudd (RudduR Dance), Ishita Mili (IMGE Dance), and Seán Curran (Seán Curran Company). There will be a public performance on July 31 at 7PM.



New Victory Dance is an annual free mini dance festival which has been specifically curated for children and students, showcasing the incredible artistry and diversity of New York City’s choreographers and dance companies. The festival is held each summer and is largely attended by students attending summer schools and camps. For many of the young audience members, it’s their first introduction to the art of dance.



New Victory Dance is part of the programming offered by the New Victory Theater, the city’s premiere performing arts hub for young audiences. The program is also powered by New 42 (recent Tony Award winner for their contributions to the theater industry), a cultural non-profit which is driven by the mission to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward.

Event Details

Program C (recommended for ages 10+):

School/Day Camp Performances: July 30 - August 1, 2025

Public Performance: July 31 at 7pm

RudduR Dance WITNESS: PART III - TOMORROW (excerpt)

TOMORROW, the grand finale of the trilogy WITNESS, is a celebration of liberation that aims to empower, educate and inspire change. Using customized trampolines, the piece plays with gravity to demonstrate the resilience of the African-American community.

IMGE Dance Swords

Swords blends Bharatanatyam with hip-hop movement and footwork to examine power. The piece uses mudra storytelling to juxtapose the warrior strength of the Hindu goddess Ma Durga with the modern girl.

Seán Curran Company Metal Garden (excerpt)

Metal Garden was last presented at the New Victory Theater in 2003! A reimagined rendition, this whimsical dance joyfully jaunts through a glittering garden inhabited by seven dancers who sparkle in the most unexpected ways.

