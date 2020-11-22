Chip Deffaa's 20th Play, SAY IT WITH MUSIC, is Published

Stage Rights has just published--and will be licensing--ASCAP award-winner Chip Deffaa's 20th play, "Say it with Music," a celebration of Irving Berlin. The musical play was developed at Deffaa's base in New York, the 13th Street Repertory Theater (Joe Battista, Producing Artistic Director). Information on licensing the play--for both regular productions and ZOOM productions--is available from the publisher here: https://www.stagerights.com/allshows/say-it-with-music-the-irving-berlin-saga.

Deffaa notes: "I didn't expect much to be happening during this pandemic; but to my surprise I've never been busier. This play was commissioned by a theatrical producer who liked a one-man show I'd written about Berlin, 'Irving Berlin: In Person,' and a big-cast show I'd written, 'The Irving Berlin Story,' but he specifically requested a new show, meeting certain parameters he gave me, for three-to-six players. I welcome a challenge. We did a reading of the new script at the 13th Street Theater. Then the pandemic hit and I figured everything would come to a halt until it was over. But Stage Rights asked to see my new script, and within 24 hours after receiving it, they offered me a contract to publish and license it. I could not say 'no.' You have to grab these opportunities when they come."

Stage Rights, headed by Roger Bean, had previously published Deffaa's musical play "George M. Cohan Tonight!," which has had numerous productions in the US and abroad since its premiere at the Irish Rep and is currently being made into a motion picture.

"Now, we're in the process of making a 'Say it with Music' cast album, headed by Michael Townsend Wright and Jed Peterson, co-stars of our original reading."

The album also features longtime members of Deffaa's theatrical family such as Keitth Anderson, Jon Peterson, Caroline McFee, Katherine Paulsen, Will Alvarado, and Danielle Tolep.

Special guest Jacqueline Parker will make a cameo appearance, playing herself in a recreation of her encounter with Berlin many years ago.

It's been a busy year for Deffaa, who has released two new albums, with a third on the way. And one of his other publishers, Leicester Bay Theatricals, headed by Mike Perry, recently published a collection of four of Deffaa's showbiz musical plays, "Four Bio Musicals by Chip Deffaa" (https://leicesterbaytheatricals.com/four-bio-musicals-by-chip-deffaa-%e2%80%a2-playwrights-on-the-page-series-%e2%80%a2-book-14).

"I've been surprised and gratified by each of these developments. I'm glad to work with such terrific publishers," Deffaa notes. "I'm glad there are publishers and producers willing to take chances even in these challenging times."

As for Berlin, Deffaa notes: "His music is timeless. He wrote more hits than any of his colleagues in the Golden Age of Popular Music, and his songs continue to reach new listeners. Not bad for a fellow with virtually no formal education."



