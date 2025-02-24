Charles Busch, Jennifer Cody, Annie Golden and More to Star in HAY FEVER at Gingold Theatrical Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gingold Theatrical Group has revealed the cast for Nöel Coward’s Hay Fever, the second presentation of the 20th Season of Project Shaw, a series of plays presented monthly offering George Bernard Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. To celebrate GTG’s 20th year, they are thrilled to be returning to their place of origin, New York’s most legendary theatrical club, The Players.

Hay Fever is a cross between high farce and a comedy of manners. Set in an English country house in the 1920s, the play follows the four eccentric members of the Bliss family and their outlandish behaviour when they each invite a guest to spend the weekend. The self-centered deportment of the hosts finally drives their guests to flee while the Blisses are so engaged in a family row that they do not notice their guests' furtive departure.

Directed by Carl Andress (Ibsen’s Ghost), the cast will feature Charles Busch (Ibsen’s Ghost), Jennifer Cody (Ibsen’s Ghost), Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime), Dan Domingues (A Sherlock Carol), Annie Golden (Into the Woods), Tom Hewitt (Hadestown), Evie Shuckman (Before the Flood), David Staller (Dear Liar), and Jennifer Van Dyck (Ibsen’s Ghost).



“We’re celebrating Gingold’s 20th anniversary by presenting some of our all-time favorite plays with some of our all-time favorite people, including my life-long pal Charles Busch playing one of the 20th Century’s most extravagant Grande Dames,” said GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “This particular Coward play has been one of our most requested comedies and, inspired by Charles and our director Carl Andress, I’ll be making my debut acting performance in a Gingold presentation for the first time in 172 Project Shaw events!”



The 20th season of Project Shaw will continue with Shaw’s Saint Joan (directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle) on May 20th, and Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge) on June 23rd. All Project Shaw events will be presented in a Script-In-Hand concert format at The Players. Tickets are available online at www.GingoldGroup.org.

Now celebrating its 20th year, Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in December 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). They are now also including plays by writers who most inspired Shaw to begin his playwriting career, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker.

