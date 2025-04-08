Casts Set for A FREEKY INTRODUCTION and LOWCOUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the casts for the upcoming world premieres of A Freeky Introduction and Lowcountry.

A Freeky Introduction will star NSangou Njikam (Syncing Ink), and feature DJ Monday Blue (Buh Wha’ Trouble is Dis?). It is written by NSangou Njikam and directed by Dennis A. Allen II (Launch Commission writer).

Lowcountry will star Jodi Balfour (“Ted Lasso”), Keith Kupferer (Ghostlight), and Babak Tafti (“Succession”). It is written by Abby Rosebrock (Blue Ridge) and directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living).

Tickets for both shows are now on sale to the general public.



A FREEKY INTRODUCTION

EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That's because they don't know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic...plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we'll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!



The production begins previews on Friday, May 16, and will open on Tuesday, June 3 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 22.



A Freeky Introduction will feature sets by Jason Ardizzone-West, costumes by Iusaset "U-U" Bakr, and sound by G. Clausen. Monet Thibou will serve as the Production Stage Manager.



LOWCOUNTRY

When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.

