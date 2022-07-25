Casting Announced For BEDLAM's Fall Repertory Shows, THE WINTER'S TALE and HEDDA GABLER

The critically-acclaimed theatre company BEDLAM continues their 10th anniversary season with a return to repertory performance including productions of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale and Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, adapted by Jon Robin Baitz, playing from October 5 through November 20, 2022 at the Irondale Center (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY 11217). Tickets are now available at bedlam.org.

The Winter's Tale is directed by Eric Tucker and assistant directed by Talia Feldberg. Hedda Gabler is directed by Eric Tucker and assistant directed by Aïssa Guindo. The repertory cast includes Karen Alvarado, Lisa Birnbaum, Katie Hartke, Mike Labbadia, Susannah Millonzi, Ryan Quinn, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Eric Tucker, and Elan Zafir. The productions are stage managed by Diane Healy and assistant stage managed by Deanna Kahn. BEDLAM is led by Artistic Director Eric Tucker and new Managing Director Thomas Kapusta.

The Fall productions feature Lighting Design by Carolina Ortiz, Set Design by John McDermott, Sound Design by Jane Shaw, Costume Design by Daniele Tyler Mathews, Props Design by Clifton Chadick, Intimacy Direction by Joy DeMichelle, and Production Management by Rebecca Schafer.

Tickets for The Winter's Tale and Hedda Gabler range from $30 To $115. In addition to Bedlam's ongoing commitment to provide free tickets to underserved communities at every performance, their Access Ticket Initiative will for the first time include four designated "Pay What You Can" performances on October 24, and on November 6, 9, and 14. This new initiative joins Bedlam's existing ticket accessibility efforts, which includes a third of all tickets priced at $40 or less and $10 Rush Tickets available to all students, Veterans, and current service members starting thirty minutes prior to every performance. For tickets and the full repertory playing schedule, visit bedlam.org.

Bedlam originally made their mark on New York City's theatre ecosystem through their approach to classical work performed in repertory and their commitment to the intimacy of the relationship between actor and audience. For their tenth anniversary season, it is only right that they return to these exciting and artistically fertile roots.

BEDLAM was founded on a shoestring budget with four artists who gave everything they had to their inaugural production of Saint Joan. BEDLAM has come a long way in their ten years together, but what has remained consistent in all their work - be it Shakespeare, Shaw, or Austen; in a theatre, a classroom, or online - is the belief that the classics are for everyone, and that exploring these traditional forms yields unique insights into our humanity and inspires empathy in us all. BEDLAM looks forward to celebrating this belief in practice over the course of its tenth anniversary season.