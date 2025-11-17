Cast and Creative Team Set for FOR THE LOVE OF WHISKEY at Teatro Latea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Love Payne Productions has revealed the full ensemble and creative leadership for the highly anticipated debut of "For the Love of Whiskey." Just as a fine spirit matures to perfection, this production-penned by visionary playwright Ty-Quan Payne-has been distilled into a powerful narrative and will now be brought to life under the fresh direction of Raven Watson.

Audiences are invited to savor this complex blend of family and identity during three exclusive engagements on December 8th, 12th, and 14th at Teatro Latea.

The "For the Love of Whiskey" Ensemble features Najee Hunt as William, Kwasi Addo as T.J., Skye Themeda Goss as Charlotte, Camiryn Dorlinn as Leah, Kayla Toure as Elizbath "Liz", and Kara Anisworth as Margot.

"For the Love of Whiskey" courageously delves into the intricate tapestry of family legacies and the enduring quest for identity. Like a rare vintage, the play explores history and the sacrifices that define us.

"Bringing 'For the Love of Whiskey' to the stage is a culmination of a decade-long journey," says playwright Ty-Quan Payne. "This deeply personal narrative offers a mirror to anyone who has grappled with the profound decisions surrounding ancestral homes, inviting a collective exploration of what truly constitutes 'grandma's house' in our lives."