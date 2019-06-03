Cast and Creative Announced for Off-Broadway Premiere of I SPY A SPY

Producer Eric Krebs announced today the full cast and creative team for the Off Broadway premiere of I Spy A Spy, a new (declassified) musical comedy, with book and lyrics by Jamie Jackson and book & music by SoHee Youn, directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino (Cagney, Desperate Measures) with musical direction by Dan Pardo (Amazing Grace) in a limited engagement (through September 21) at The Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues). Previews will begin on Friday, July 5th and the show will have its official opening on Thursday, July 18th at 7pm.

In a "melting pot" neighborhood in Hell's Kitchen, José Rodriguez, an undocumented Mexican delivery guy, has an American Dream - to become "a someone." Alina Orlova, a beautiful but inept Russian spy, also has an American Dream - to bring down America and to save the family's "Fluff N' Fold!" Speeding though one preposterous and hilarious plot twist after another, Jose and Alina embark on a wild adventure to fulfill their destinies. I Spy A Spy is a musical roller coaster ride on which our duo encounters Mexican thugs, Russian spies, a Pakistani pizza proprietor, a Korean deli owner and the Department of Homeland Security!

"How rare it is these days to work on a brand-new musical not based on a film, book, play, or a performer's life," states Producer Eric Krebs. "But, 8 years ago, ten Russians were revealed to be spies, living in the New York area like 25-year old Ana Chapman, who was too charismatic to disappear and became the inspiration for the musical. The plot thickened to include Jose Rodriguez, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who wants to be an actor but has Alina's problem in reverse. He seems to be invisible. After extensive developmental work, this Hell's Kitchen New York, Russian spy, Mexican immigrant, romantic musical comedy is ready for a full production."

The cast of twelve include: Grace Choi (Avenue Q), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures), James Donegan (Forbidden Broadway), Taylor Fields (Holiday Inn), Andrew Mayer (Natasha, Pierre...), Frankie Paparone (Shrek The Musical), Hazel Anne Raymundo (Avenue Q), Nicole Paloma Sarro (In The Heights -National Tour), Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones), Sorab Wadia(Kite Runner), John Wascavage(Murder for Two - National Tour) and Bruce Warren (The Road to Qatar).

The creative team is comprised of: James Morgan (set design), Tyler Holland (costume design), Michael Gottlieb (lighting design), Dave Ferdinand (sound design), Joseph Hayward (associate director), Victoria Elyse Castillo (associate choreographer). Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

The performance schedule will be as follows: Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 2pm and 7pm, Thursday at 2pm and 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm. There are no Sunday or Monday performances.

Tickets are priced at $79 ($99 premium) and can be purchased (beginning June 10) at www.OvationTix.com and at the theatre box office beginning June 25.





