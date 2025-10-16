Cast Set for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Concert at Sony Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new wave of Broadway powerhouse talent is joining this year's Rockers On Broadway, returning Monday, October 27, 2025, at Sony Hall. The high-energy event will feature a special tribute to rock legends Jefferson Starship and celebrate the official release of the highly anticipated ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE Volume 2.

The latest additions to the star-studded lineup include Donald Webber Jr (Hamilton, Purlie Victorious), Dionne Figgins (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Motown: The Musical), Rebecca Covington (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Jesse Nager (Motown: The Musical, Mary Poppins), and F. Michael Haynie (The Heart Of Rock & Roll, Frozen).

These performers join an already stellar roster of Broadway favorites, music icons, and rising stars for a night of rock and soul.

Celebrating Icons and a New Album

This year's concert theme is Yacht Rock and will honor two industry giants:

• Rock Legend Award: Presented to rock pioneers Jefferson Starship, celebrating more than 50 years of iconic hits including “Jane,” “Miracles,” and “Find Your Way Back.”

• Ambassador of Rock Award: Presented to music industry leader Chris Stewart for his lasting impact on music preservation, performance, and philanthropy.

The evening will also celebrate the official release of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE Volume 2. The new album captures standout performances from recent concerts, building on the success of Volume 1, which has garnered over 2 million streams. It's another high-energy collection of classic and contemporary hits delivered by Broadway and music talent.

Full Lineup and Event Details