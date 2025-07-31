Cast Set for La Femme Theatre Productions WOMEN IN AGENCY FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La Femme Theatre Productions has revealed the cast for its upcoming Women in Agency Festival, which is the culmination of La Femme’s development initiatives celebrating emerging and established women artists -- A Woman’s Storyland, The Corner Nest Lab, and Women on the Verge: The Gladys and Mary Dohmen Reading Series.

La Femme’s Women in Agency Festival begins on August 3 and will run through August 17, 2025, at The Linney Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The festival is FREE to the public, and tickets can be reserved by visiting Eventbrite.

La Femme’s Women in Agency Festival showcases the power of storytelling, mentorship, and agency through new works that respond to this year’s thematic prompt: “Agency.” These original plays interrogate power and autonomy in personal, professional, and socio-political spheres. The two-week event is a vibrant forum for discovery, conversation, and the centering of women’s voices across all theatrical disciplines. Participants in the Woman’s Storyland program are mentored by Theater Masters’ 2025 Visionary Playwright Award recipient Jenny Lyn Bader and veteran director Ina Marlowe. Additionally, the Corner Nest Lab is a new platform for current or recent college students to experiment and create original theatrical work under professional mentorship.

“This brilliant ensemble of actors is breathing vibrant life into each of these daring new plays,” said Jean Lichty, Executive Director of La Femme Theatre Productions. “They bring humor, heartbreak, and humanity to stories that grapple with power, identity, and the ramifications of agency. Watching this talented cast inhabit these bold female-driven narratives has been nothing short of breathtaking. I’m deeply proud to see these works come alive through such passionate and fearless performances.”

The cast for A WOMAN’S STORYLAND: Mentorship Through Storytelling includes:

BUY NOTHING, REMEMBER EVERYTHING, written by Jenny Lyn Bader and directed by Ina Marlowe.

The cast includes Kara F. Green (NY: 53% Of), Olivia Kinter (NY: Man and Superman), and Carole Monferdini (Broadway: The Misanthrope). The production stage manager is Elizabeth Emond.

VENGEANCE, written by Abigail Duclos and directed by Britt Berke (Women on the Verge).

The cast includes Amara Leonard (NY: The Comedy of Errors), Sarah-Michele Guei (Regional: Tell Me Your Dying), Ava Yaghmaie (TV: “Fleishman is in Trouble”), Monica Sanborn (NY: Terror is the Order), Sanjana Taskar (Regional: Hamlet), Soph Metcalf (Netflix “I Am No Longer Here”). The production stage manager is Caro Sutton-Schott.

A SAFE BUSINESS, written by Zoe Geltman and directed by Julia Sirna-Frest.

The cast includes Bailey Williams (NY: Coach Coach), Tala Ashe (Broadway: English, Tony Nom), Brittany K. Allen (NYL Have You Met Jane Goodall…), Yonatan Gebeyehu (NY: Not Not Jane’s), Seth Clayton (MTC’s The Madrid), Rae C Wright (NY: Angels in America). The production stage manager is Kyra Bowie (Women on the Verge).

DEJA DÉJÀ VU, written by Tess Inderbitzin and directed by Mikayla Gold Benson.

The cast includes Franklin May, Shea Rodriguez (NY: Dance Nation), Anja Vasa (NY: Mr. Puppy The Musical), Pimprenelle Behaeghel (Regional: Carnival Romeo and Juliet), Mimi Wu (NY: The Greenhouse), Ida Santiago-Gutierrez (NY: Wailsong), and Melisa Isado. The production stage manager is Alden Kennedy.