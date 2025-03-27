Cast Set for Christin Eve Cato's O.K.! World Premiere at INTAR Theatre

International Arts Relations has revealed the and creative for the World Premiere of O.K.!, by Christin Eve Cato (Sancocho) and directed by Melissa Crespo (Bees and Honey). O.K.! will begin previews on May 10, 2025, with an opening night set for May 19, for a limited run through June 8, 2025 at INTAR Theatre.



The cast of O.K.! will include Yadira Correa (My Broken Language), Danaya Esperanza (for colored girls . . .), Cristina Pitter (The Cotillion), and Claudia Ramos Jordán (The Red Rose).



O.K.! will feature choreography by Judi Lewis Ockler (A Man of No Importance), scenic design by Rodrigo Escalante (Vámanos), costume design by Lux Haac (Dirty Laundry), lighting design by María Cristina Fusté (La Llamada), and sound design by Daniela Hart / Uptown Works NYC (Black Odyssey). Fran Acuña-Almirón (The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Gama Valle of Bass/Valle Casting.



Inside the dressing room of a regional theater in Oklahoma, it's 90 minutes until curtain for the all-new production of O.K.!, a bilingual parody of some other musical the producers couldn’t get the rights for. Melinda receives a disturbing phone call that sends her spiraling like a tornado. Due to the state's recent abortion ban, her upcoming appointment has been canceled indefinitely. Melinda's meltdown captures the attention of her wisecracking New York Latina cast mates who come to her rescue.



Together, they navigate a post-Roe America with grievances, fears, necessary humor, and even some tarot cards. As the minutes go by, and with the show starting soon, the women become desperate to know: what will Melinda do next?



The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.