Cast Set for Charles Busch's IBSEN'S GHOST: AN IRRESPONSIBLE BIOGRAPHICAL FANTASY Off-Broadway

PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters will present Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, a new play written by and starring Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare) and directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare). Ibsen's Ghost will begin previews at 59E59’s Theater A on March 2, 2024, with an opening night set for March 14 for a limited run through April 14. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater Company at 59E59 Theaters.
The cast of Ibsen’s Ghost will include Charles Busch as Suzannah Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (“Dharma & Greg,” “Criminal Minds”) as Wolf, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/The Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Diana: The Musical) as Magdalene Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton (The Rat Trap) will serve as the standby for Susannah Ibsen.
Ibsen’s Ghost will feature set design by Shoko Kambara (Her Portmanteau; Little Girl Blue; Midwives), costume design by Gregory Gale (Fairycakes; Rock of Ages), lighting design by Ken Billington (New York, New York; Gettin’ the Band Back Together), sound design by Jill BC Du Boff (Mother Play; Summer, 1976) and Ien De Nio (Cost of Living; Endlings), and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik (Emojiland, Fairycakes). Avery Trunko (DIG) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.
The play Ibsen never wrote - but with more laughs and a happy ending!
Shortly after the death of celebrated playwright Henrik Ibsen, his widow Susannah receives word that her husband’s former protégée is in town peddling a libelous diary exposing the playwright’s misdeeds. Enlisting help from her sharp-witted stepmother, Ibsen’s long-lost illegitimate son, a servant girl with a wayward pelvis, and an enigmatic rodent exterminator known as the Rat Wife, Susannah sets out to preserve her husband’s legacy by any means necessary.
Written by and starring the legendary Charles Busch, Ibsen's Ghost tells a tall (and hilarious) tale of the toll a great man’s ghost takes on the women at the soul of his work.
The performance schedule for Ibsen's Ghost is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7pm and Saturday – Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there are no performances on Friday March 22 and Friday March 29.
Tickets to Ibsen's Ghost begin at $27 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/ibsens-ghost-an-irresponsible-biographical-fantasy.
