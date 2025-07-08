Cast Set for ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT, A New Musical at The Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the world premiere of ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT, a new musical opening August 1, 2025, at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). A press preview will be held Thursday, July 31.

Malcolm Holmes will make his Off-Broadway debut in the title role of Professor Alan Turing. Soprano Sara Lucille Law will star as Mrs. Morcom, the Queen of the Night.

Billed as a queer fantasy, ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT is an original pop musical inspired by the life of Alan Turing—genius, gay hero, and inventor of the computer. The show draws from The Magic Flute, incorporating motifs and characters from Mozart’s opera, including the iconic Queen of the Night.

"The characters in this show are so complex and have so many layers to them," said Holmes. "I feel so honored to play Turing and tell not only his story, but the story of so many queer men throughout past and present."

Law added, "I am beyond grateful for this magnificent cast and crew that I get to create with for the next few months."

The ensemble also features Emily Welter as Joan Clarke, Randall Scott Carpenter as Commander Knox, and Nico Rissi as Christopher, Turing’s lost love. The operatic Three Ladies will be played by Shayna Rives (Volta), Emi Sullivan (Coda), and Sam Seleznow (Da Capo). Adamaris Lopez joins as understudy.

The musical features music and lyrics by Payton Millet, a book and co-lyrics by Michael Vegas, and direction and choreography by Andrew Coopman.

"It's a pop fantasia that illuminates the totality of who Alan Turing was," said Coopman. "This musical reminds us that we are more than what we are told to be."

Design credits include costumes by Moses Aina, lighting and projections by Fisayo Ekeng, scenic design by Evan Frank, and sound by Sean McGinley.

ALAN TURING & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT will run August 1–31 at The Players Theatre. Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at 7:00 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available at The Players Theatre box office.