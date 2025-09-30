Cast Set For New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' THE YEOMAN OF THE GUARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' 51st season will kick off with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard under the direction of newly appointed Artistic Director James Mills. The comic opera tells the story of a falsely accused prisoner in the Tower of London, the two girls who loved him, and an out of work itinerant jester in grand and colorful fashion – with humor and a touch of pathos.

Performances are on Saturday, October 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, October 26 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (E. 68th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues near Lexington).

The 25-26 season marks the first under the direction of Artistic Director James Mills His first performance with NYGASP 20 years ago was in the ensemble The Yeomen of the Guard. He has since played most of the patter roles and served as Associate Artistic Director. Mr. Mills said “It is with great excitement and heartfelt gratitude that I step into the role of Artistic Director for New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players. Following in the footsteps of our esteemed founder, Albert Bergeret, is both a profound honor and a great responsibility.”

Gilbert & Sullivan fans, opera enthusiasts, and musical theater lovers who revel in the beauty of the scores as much as the clever lyrics, will be thrilled by The Yeomen of the Guard. The Tower of London has been a popular symbol of British grandeur since the days of William the Conqueror, so its choice as the setting for Gilbert & Sullivan's most historical work is particularly appropriate.

A real Lieutenant of The Tower during the reign of notorious King Henry VIII, Sir Richard Cholmendely, is buried there and appears as a sympathetic character in Yeomen (portrayed in this production by NYGASP veteran Co-Director and Choreographer David Auxier). Despite the rather forbidding time and place, elements of humor and joyous celebration join with thematic pathos in this colorful and broad story of two men whose fates are the exact opposites of each other. Romantic hero Colonel Fairfax (tenor Thomas Valenti) is cavalierly resigned to his own death at the outset, while comic jester Jack Point (patter man James Mills) is hopeful of a romantic union with his beautiful performing partner. Through the gain and loss of a woman's love, the men trade emotional places - with Fairfax achieving a fairy tale happy ending and the jilted jester left alone and heartbroken.

Joining Artistic Director James Mills (Stage Director) on the creative team are Joseph Rubin (Musical Director and Conductor), and Laura Sudduth (Assistant Director & Dance Captain). In addition to those mentioned above, the cast includes Andrew Martens as fatherly Sergeant Meryll, Natalia Hulse as street singer and virtuous heroine Elsie Maynard, Angela Christine Smith as formidable Dame Carruthers, Matthew Wages as comic jailer Wilfred Shadbolt, and the delightful Amy Maude Helfer as flirtatious Phoebe Meryll. NYGASP veterans Sarah Hutchison as Kate and Cameron Smith as Leonard Meryll complete the principal cast. An ensemble of brilliant yeomen and citizens of The Tower include Sam Balzac, Caitlin Borek, Michael Connolly, Quinn Corcoran, Hannah Eakin, Katie Hall, Maurio Hines, Mark Hosseini, Patrick Lord-Remmert, Jack Murphy, Monique Pelletier, Darrick Penny, Helen Jane Planchet, Alex Poletti, Sarah Caldwell Smith, Tyler Tejada, Kyle Torrence, David Vogel.

The vibrant sounds of a 27-piece orchestra rounds out the picture with period costumes by Gail J. Wofford and Jan Holland and a stunning representation of The Tower of London by Rick Manfredi and Albère. The evocative lighting is by Benjamin Weill.